Frank Ocean Released a Visual Album Featuring James Blake, Arca, Alex G and More



Still from ‘Endless’

Literal years and countless pieces of wood later, we have something from Frank Ocean. It’s not Boy’s Don’t Cry—which is rumored to be coming this weekend and to not be called Boys Don’t Cry anymore, according to Rolling Stone—but it is a 45-minute long film called Endless that features multiple Frank Oceans again constructing what we’ve been watching him build for weeks while he sings beautiful, haunting words to the masses whose presence he has demanded.

Endless contains 18 tracks and an even more endless list of credits. There’s a cover of the Isley Brothers’ “At Your Best (You Are Love)” featuring James Blake, Johnny Greenwood and the London Contemporary Orchestra, Arca is credited on “Mine,” and lo-fi pop genius Alex G is all over the damn place, playing guitar on “Wither,” “Slide On Me,” “Rushes,” and “Higgs.”

It’s beautiful. It soothes. It helps satisfy our endless Frank cravings. Watch it here and be at some kind of peace.

Tracklist:

01. Device Control

02. At Your Best (You Are Love) (feat. James Blake, Jonny Greenwood, and the London Contemporary Orchestra)

03. Alabama (feat. Sampha and Jazmine Sullivan)

04. Mine (feat. Arca)

05. U-N-I-T-Y

06. Ambience 001: In A Certain Way

07. Commes Des Garcons

08. Ambience 002: Honeybaby

09. Wither (feat. Alex G and Jazmine Sullivan)

10. Hubolts (feat. Jazmine Sullivan)

11. In Here Somewhere

12. Slide On Me (feat. Alex G)

13. Sideways

14. Florida

15. Deathwish (ASR)

16. Rushes (feat. Alex G and Jazmine Sullivan)

17. Rushes To

18. Higgs (feat. Alex G)

