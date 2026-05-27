Free Throw Just Proved that Emo Bands Should Be Inviting Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Their Shows

We’ve known for some time that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has great taste in music. Specifically, he’s a big fan of emo and pop-punk stuff.

Well, this week, Nashville band Free Throw proved that if you’re in one of these kinds of bands, and Dale Jr. is in town, you should definitely invite him to your show, because he might go. That is, as long as he doesn’t have a race coming up.

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Over on X/Twitter, Free Throw shot their shot and sent a message to Earnhardt on Monday night (5/25). “Hey man just wanted to invite you to our show in Nashville this Saturday if you’re in town. As many tickets as you want.” To probably everyone’s surprise, Earnhardt replied!

Yall, I appreciate the invite. Unfortunately I'll be at the racetrack trying to get another win that night.



What's on the playlist? My favs are:

Same Drugs

Kim Tastie

Two Beers In



Yall have a great show and I'll try to catch one down the road! — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 25, 2026

After thanking them for the invite, he politely declined due to already being committed to raceday commitments. Then, he name-dropped a few of their songs that he was hoping they would play: “Same Drugs” (a cover of Chance the Rapper’s hit tune), “Kim Tastie”, and “Two Beers In”.

Finally, Earnhardt wished the band a “great show” and assured them he’d try to catch one down the road.” In response, Free Throw added, “Next time! Appreciate the reply. Hope you get that win. A few of us will be at the race on Sunday cheering you on.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a longtime fan of pop-punk and emo music, like The Wonder Years and Have Mercy

If you’re wondering about Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s love of emo and pop-punk music, it was actually Noisey who cracked the case back in 2018. During an interview, the NASCAR driver admitted that he gravitated to this kind of music more than his peers.

“A lot of our drivers, I think, listen to country or current pop. Nothing that’s really too much behind that first layer,” he said. “I’ve always needed a little bit more than that. I’ve always enjoyed the search for something different or something a little more substantial.”

Earnhardt went on to add, “I always thought if I wasn’t racing, one of my dream jobs would be as a scout, going town to town and trying to find bands in all these little dive bars. That would be so much fun, discovering music that way as opposed to from your phone.”

So let this be a lesson to you, emo and pop-punk bands: Dale Earnhardt Jr. might come to your show if you just ask nicely.