Frosé Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

for the simple syrup:

1 cup granulated sugar

for the frosé:

1 (12.3-ounce|750-ml) bottle of rosé

¼ cup|60 ml simple syrup

Directions

Make the simple syrup: In a small saucepan, bring the sugar and 1 cup|250 ml water to a boil. Cook, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool completely. Make the frosé: Pour the rosé and the simple syrup into a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish, cover with plastic wrap, and place in the freezer. Using the tines of a fork, stir the mixture every 30 minutes, scraping the edges and breaking up any ice chunks as the mixture freezes, until the rosé is slushy and frozen, about 3 hours. Alternatively, put it in a slushy machine OR just purée it with some ice in a blender.

