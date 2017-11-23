FUEL: Pro Eater Randy Santel

In this episode of FUEL, we follow Randy Santel—world-class professional eater and proud owner of foodchallenges.com—during his month-long European tour where he takes on a new food challenge everyday.

In London, Randy dominates Meat Liquor’s Triple Chilli Challenge in a matter of minutes; then, he travels to seaside town Portsmouth to devour the Wicked Waffle challenge. But behind the gastro glory and YouTube fame, the life of a pro eater can be a lonely one.

