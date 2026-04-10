Game Pass Gets Another Hit Cozy Game Today

Another comforting cozy game joins the Xbox Game Pass library today and allows subscribers to unwind with a relaxing narrative management game.

Tiny Bookshop Joins The Xbox Game Pass Library

Play video

Starting today, April 10, Tiny Bookshop is available on Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass. The title has full support for Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC.

Videos by VICE

Tiny Bookshop originally released in August 2025 to very positive reviews. The indie title was developed by neoludic games and published by Skystone Games and 2P Games. The cozy game currently is sitting at an impressive Overwhelmingly Positive status based on more than 4,000 Steam reviews.

The game is about managing the book store and working the register, but that’s just one piece of the puzzle. Players also have to travel around to various locations to find new inventory and better understand what the people of the town are looking for when they visit the quiet local bookshop. Players also get to decorate their adorable little shop and make it extra welcoming. the trailer promises no stress, no drama, and no spreadsheets.

“Leave everything behind and open a tiny bookshop by the sea in this cozy narrative management game. Stock your tiny bookshop with different books and items, set up shop in scenic locations, and run your cozy second-hand bookshop while getting to know the locals.”

Although Pokopia is likely the new cozy game that has received the most attention so far in 2026, not everyone has a Switch 2 to dive into that experience. Xbox Game Pass has a solid catalog of titles in the growing genre to keep fans happy on their compatible devices. With classics like Stardew Valley still available and newer entries like Tiny Bookshop, Unpacking, or Minami Lane, there is a lot for subscribers to explore in this space.

Be sure to check out the full list of all Xbox Game Pass April (Wave 1) titles. There are usually a few surprise additions that arrive later in the month, so check back for news on those and what is coming in May 2026 soon. Subscribers who are looking for something a little more action-packed and less cozy this week can jump into FBC: Firebreak or revisit a classic with Final Fantasy IV.

Tiny Bookshop is available now on Xbox Game Pass starting today. The title is also available on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5.