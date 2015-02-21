Gaze Into the Abyss of Arizona Death Metal Tyrants Gatecreeper’s “Poisoned Mind”

Photo by Minor Paredes

Gatecreeper, the hottest thing in Arizona metal since Max Cavalera wearing Nails sweatpants, swept through the death metal underground last year with their self-titled tape and emerged as one of the genre’s fresher, younger voices. It was indebted to the Swedish ways of Carnage, Nihilist, and Entombed, but with a hardcore toughness that makes sense when you hear that they just opened for Cro-Mags at a show in Scottsdale.

Their next attack is a split with fellow Arizonans Take Over and Destroy, set for release on March 31st—check out “Poisoned Mind” below.

As vocalist Chase H. Mason comments, “Poisoned Mind” was inspired by an article detailing some pretty death metal shit: “a man who, after drinking some mushroom tea, gouged out his friend’s heart, eyes and tongue, all while he was still alive.” Staring at your lifeless friend while you’re whacked out and his finest reds are on you…too trippy, mane.

This is a co-release from President Gator and Common Wall Media, and if you got gators on your feet, you’ll wanna put ‘em in somebody’s ass after listening to this. You can pre-order the split, limited to 500 utterly necro copies, here. The first 100 people to pre-order will be entered in a drawing to score one of five test pressing of the split, which’ll come in handy when Gatecreeper eventually opens for Kanye and you’ll need to construct a Seagrave-like tower of cred to lord over newcomers.

If you weren’t repulsed enough by “Poisoned Mind” and want to further sicken yourself by seeing it live, Gatecreeper will trek up the West Coast next month.

3/4 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

3/5 – Trabuco Canyon, CA @ The Ranch

3/6 – Fullerton, CA @ Programme Skate & Sound

3/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Perez Tire

3/8 – Bakersfield, CA @ Babylon

3/9 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Rock Shop

3/10 – Portland, OR @ The High Water Mark

3/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Highline

3/12 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

3/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Blank Space

3/14 – Flagstaff, AZ @ FU House

