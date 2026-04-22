Getting Angry Saved My Relationship. If You’re With the Right Person, It Can Save Yours Too.

I never used to be an angry person, and I still don’t necessarily consider myself one today. However, over the past few years, I have been experiencing more anger than I had in the span of my life prior.

It seems the more I’ve healed in therapy and the safer I’ve felt in my close relationships, the more anger I’ve experienced. I believe this is because I finally feel safe enough to process all the trauma and hardships I’ve endured. Years of unhealthy relationships, medical dismissal, and martyrdom have finally caught up to me.

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That being said, it’s been uncomfortable for me to express anger in my romantic relationship, especially since I’m with an incredibly kind and loving partner. My anger is rarely directed at him, but it can come up more than I’d like it to. Of course, every time it bubbles to the surface, he meets it with curiosity, empathy, and deep understanding, which has healed me (and strengthened our relationship) in ways I never thought were possible.

If my partner has taught me anything, it’s that anger isn’t a negative emotion—it’s a normal human experience. In fact, it can actually be healthy and productive. Personally, it’s empowered me to finally stick up for myself, assert my needs and boundaries, and walk away from disrespect. Anyone who knows me knows that’s a huge accomplishment.

The Importance of Anger in Relationships

Anger helps us understand where we are compromising our values or comfort, as well as the parts of us that need more healing. For example, maybe you get mad at your partner over a seemingly small issue (e.g., not washing their coffee mug before leaving for work), but in reality, the issue is much deeper. It might remind you of a past relationship, where you felt taken advantage of or disrespected. Maybe your ex never listened to you when you asked them to help with chores, and now you’re worried about the same pattern repeating.

“Anger is a protective emotion, and when listened to and acted on appropriately, it can be very helpful,” says Dr. Sabrina Romanoff, a relationship expert at Hily Dating App and a Harvard-trained clinical psychologist. “It signals that something feels unfair or hurtful to what you need or your boundaries. In relationships, it usually signals a boundary being violated. Anger gives you information about what matters to you and where something needs to change.”

How to Process and Express Anger in a Relationship

Managing anger in a relationship does not mean shaming yourself for experiencing it in the first place.

“The goal isn’t to suppress anger, but to slow it down enough to translate it into something usable instead of something that hurts the relationship or your self-understanding,” Dr. Romanoff explains. “Instead of reacting from the peak of emotion, it’s more effective to name the underlying feeling (like hurt or fear) and communicate that directly. This means saying what impacted you and what you need, without attacking the other person.”

When you can honestly communicate with your partner, you can get to the core issue together. This actually might help deepen your connection.

For example, early on in my current relationship, I felt like I was giving more than I was getting. I’d get mad any time I made a sacrifice for my partner, because I felt emotionally, mentally, and physically depleted. Eventually, I started to resent him for my own willingness to abandon myself and my needs to make his life easier.

Once I finally expressed my feelings in an honest, vulnerable manner, my boyfriend immediately shifted his behavior. Ever since, he’s shown up for me exactly as I need, and I no longer feel angry or resentful.

“When handled well in an intentional way, anger creates an opportunity for repair, which is actually what builds trust over time,” Romanoff says. “It allows both partners to understand each other more accurately. This includes what triggers them and how they experience closeness. So it’s not anger itself that damages relationships, it’s how it’s expressed.”