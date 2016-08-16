Five Unexpected Facts We Learned from Giorgio Moroder’s Reddit AMA

Legendary Italian producer and DJ Giorgio Moroder continues to welcome a new generation of fans to his music. He found new interest in his pop and disco productions with vocalists and as a solo artist upon the release of Daft Punk’s 2013 album, Random Access Memories. Although Moroder has released a number of solo albums (including the influential From Here to Eternity) and scored many films like Midnight Express, American Gigolo and The Neverending Story, he is probably best known for his work for other people like Donna Summer. In 2015, Moroder released Déjà Vu, his first new album after 23 years. The record featured Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue, Sia, Kelis, Charli XCX and others.

Moroder joined Reddit today to participate in an official Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) in the R/Electronicmusic board. Moroder answered a series of questions about his life, career, and current projects in the short AMA. Here are our five favorite things we learned from Moroder’s AMA today.

1. Giorgio Moroder LOVES EDM

Reddit user castle-black asked Moroder who are some of his favorite contemporary electronic producers. Moroder surprised many in the forum by naming EDM acts like David Guetta, Skrillex, Marshmello, and Martin Garrix among his favorites. He reiterated these choices again when similar questions were asked later in the AMA. He might have defined disco and revolutionized the dance music world, but Moroder is all about EDM today.

2. He wants to work with Rihanna

When Reddit user JacobDeZoet asked Moroder if there were any artists he is working with now or would love to work with, he enthusiastically replied with Rihanna. The legendary producer and the pop star could make for an interesting musical match. Rihanna found her largest global success with EDM pop singles “Where Have You Been” and “We Found Love.” Both were produced by Calvin Harris. And knowing his strong collaborative history with feisty female vocalists, this sort of collaboration could be just as revolutionary as anything from the past.

3. Flashdance holds a special place in his heart

When pressed on the favorite song he’s ever created by Reddit user doscomputer, Moroder chose “What A Feeling,” the number one hit single from the 1983 film Flashdance. That’s not too much of a surprise. The platinum-selling track is one of Moroder’s most successful records ever, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Record of the Year Grammy. We’d be super proud of it, too.

4. He likes technology new and old

Although Moroder said the Moog Modular is his favorite synthesizer, he is a big fan of modern technology. “Honestly i am so shocked about the computers and what they are capable of today!” Moroder enthusiastically told user TeamBanzai. When asked about what contemporary synthesizers he likes to use, Moroder instead put his support behind the computer. “I use the synthesizers now on the computer,” he said. “Very different (but still the same) way of making music.” Old school, he is not.

5. He will premiere new music at I FEEL LOVE in September

Interested in hearing some of the new work (and potential collaborations) he has been working on in secret? Moroder said that fans can hear them live for the first time at I FEEL LOVE, an upcoming two-day event reimagining the music and culture of the disco era with performers from today. Named after the Donna Summer song of the same name that Moroder produced, the producer and DJ will play both nights of the event. “I bet you will be very pleased with some of my new tracks,” he said.