Gnocchi in Ganja Butter Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

3 large baking potatoes

1 tablespoon plain olive oil

1 large egg, slightly beaten

1 teaspoon baking powder

3 cups of all-purpose flour (add more if needed)

salt, to taste

weed-infused butter (optional)

grated Parmesan, Asiago, or Romano cheese (optional)

Directions

1. First and foremost, always, always use baking potatoes. Leave skins on and rinse well. Boil in salted water until done. While hot, remove skins, then put potatoes through a sieve to insure no “lumps” remain (However, if you can mash them successfully without lumps—good for you!)

2. Using a large wooden spoon, combine all ingredients until fairly well mixed together. Flour a board, then mix and kneed the potato/flour mixture until it resembles bread dough. If you are uncertain as to the right of amount of flour to use for the right consistency, boil some salted water in a small pan. Roll out a portion of dough in the width and length of a cigar and cut into sizes of a small thumb (you can decide on the size of the gnocchi you want.)

3. Place a fork upside down and roll over the uncut side of a piece of dough you’ve cut over the fork. Some cooks just make an indentation with their thumb, but if you apply some pressure on the dough over the fork, you will end up with nice, small ridges; the idea being that they cook better with the ridges. Use a little piece of dough to roll at a time and cover the larger remaining portion to keep them from getting dry.

4. Cook one or two pieces for about 4 minutes. Remove and taste them. They should be firm but not too hard.

5. When you have finished cutting all the pieces, place them on a floured board or cookie sheet and sprinkle lightly with flour. These can be covered with a dish towel for use the same day or frozen on the cookie sheet, then placed in a plastic bag for future use. If used on the same day, you will notice that they will turn slightly grey. However, this does not alter the taste. They will turn white again when boiled.

6. If you are going to use them right away, boil some salted water in a large pot adding a tablespoon of olive oil. When they rise to the top of the water, cook for about five minutes. Gently pour into a large sieve or colander. While still in the colander, rinse gnocchi under hot water to remove the flour you topped them with. This will keep them from sticking when you add the melted butter/garlic combo or the red sauce.

NOTE: After rinsing, gently pour the boiled gnocchi in a large bowl or oval platter. If using marijuana-infused butter, add a little coconut oil or olive oil with the butter, adding a few pieces of chopped garlic, browning lightly. Slowly pour over the boiled gnocchi. Sprinkle well with grated Parmesan, Asiago, or Romano cheeses. I generally grate and use all three. You can use a red sauce on the gnocchi after pouring the butter/garlic over them if you desire. Enjoy!

From Bong Appetit: Nonna Marijuana