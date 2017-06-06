THUMP and A-Trak are Bringing DJ Battles into 2017 with the Goldie Awards

THUMP & Noisey are teaming up with A-Trak, Fool’s Gold, and TMWRK for Goldie Awards 1st Annual DJ & Beat Battle. The event is a competition where up-and-coming DJs and producers battle for glory in front of an all-star team of judges, including Diplo, Mannie Fresh, The Whooligan, Mija, DJ Craze, Destructo, and Just Blaze. NYC rapper Dave East will host the event, which takes place at Brooklyn Steel on September 7th.

“DJing is everywhere,” explains founder A-Trak. “Even though DJs and producers are bigger than ever, there isn’t really a championship that celebrates both how big they are and how relevant they’ve become. That’s why I started the Goldie Awards.”

Goldie Awards will be the first high profile open-format DJ battle, encouraging the use of modern technology like CDJs, MPCs, and any other type of controllers. The awards aren’t just for pride—the winner of the Beat Battle will release an original single on Fool’s Gold, and the winner of the DJ Battle will be booked to perform at Fool’s Gold Day Off.

First contestants must enter—applications are open now through 11:59pm PST on August 6th, 2017. For more detailed rules and submission deadlines, visit GoldieAwards.com. Goldie Awards live event will also be open to the public—tickets will go on-sale on Friday, June 9 and can be purchased here.