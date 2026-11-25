In Grand Theft Auto VI, Randy puts the Pegassi Toros on his Wish List in Chapter 3. You can find the Lamborghini Urus-inspired SUV parked outside Pegassi Residences, but you’ll need to look elsewhere once you become a resident in Chapter 5. Here’s where to find the Pegassi Toros GTA 6 location and how to deliver it to Randy for a bonus.

Pegassi Toros GTA 6 Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In GTA 6, the Pegassi Toros can be found outside Pegassi Residences on Bayside Drive in Tequesta Retreat, Vice City. Check the covered drop-off area in front of the East Tower, where the SUV can be parked by the entrance.

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Here is the Pegassi Toros’ exact location on the Leonida map:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If the Toros isn’t there, try coming back between 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM in-game. I was able to trigger it appearing in the entrance by leaving the area and returning with RydeMe.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Note: Once you become a resident at Pegassi Tower in Chapter 5, you can no longer steal the Toros parked there. If you’re already at that point in the story, head to Vice Beach instead.

Second Pegassi Toros Location in GTA 6 – Vice Beach

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The second Pegassi Toros location in GTA 6 is in Vice Beach. Head to the strip and drive up and down, looking for the SUV parked on the side of the road. It took me about two minutes to find one this way.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If you don’t see one, use RydeMe to fast travel out of Vice Beach and back to reset the vehicle spawns. Drive the strip again and repeat until you spot a Toros.

How to Get the Pegassi Toros for Randy in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You’ll need the Key Cloner, which you unlock during the Chapter 3 mission “Clonin’ Keys, Makin’ GS.” Once you find a Toros at either location, here’s how to turn it in:

Step 1. Clone the key of the Pegassi Toros and get in. Use the Key Cloner next to the Toros to unlock it, then hop in and drive off.

Step 2. Drive the Toros to Randy’s garage. Keep your speed up so the tracker doesn’t kick in. The Toros takes a little while to get back up to speed, so give yourself room to get around traffic.

Step 3. Repair any damage before turning it in. If you scrape the SUV on the way, stop at the gas station across from Randy’s garage. You’ll get an extra $7,500 for delivering the Toros in immaculate condition.

Once you drop off the Toros, you’ll have one less car to track down on Randy’s Wish List. If you want to keep the Pegassi Toros for yourself, it will cost you around $29,900 to Register at any Pay N’ Spray. For more exotic cars in Grand Theft Auto VI, check out our GTA 6 Thrax Location guide.