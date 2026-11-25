In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can get a blue Bugatti by completing the secret No Flusher quest. The Truffade Thrax is hidden in Andrew Node’s garage, but you’ll need to scan 10 graffiti markers before you can get inside. Here’s where to find the GTA 6 Thrax Location and how to keep it as your personal vehicle.

GTA 6 Thrax Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In GTA 6, the Truffade Thrax supercar is in Andrew Node’s mansion garage on the east side of Starfish Island’s gated community. However, before you go racing over there to steal it, you’ll need to complete a secret No Flusher side quest to open the garage.

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Here’s a map showing the exact location of the Thrax:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Get Andrew Node’s Thrax in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To get Andrew Node’s Thrax in GTA 6, you need to scan 10 nodes hidden around Vice Beach. Look for blue graffiti on the ground and use the Waink app on your in-game phone to scan it.

To start the No Flusher quest, head to the sidewalk corner in South Ocean Beach marked on the map below:

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Once here, you will see blue graffiti on the ground that looks like arrows. You’ll know you’re in the right place when the Waink app pops up to let you know a scan is nearby. Look specifically for the blue toilet icon and scan it.

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You’ll then get a text from Cal, who adds you to his No Flusher Conspiracy group. It may take a few minutes for the message to come through. When asked if you are clone reply with “No” although the answer doesn’t really seem to matter.

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Once the group asks you to scan the remaining nodes in Vice Beach, follow the numbered route below.

All 10 No Flusher Node Locations in GTA 6

Scan the No Flusher nodes in the exact order shown on the map below. The blue toilet in South Ocean Beach is the first of the 10 scans. Buckle up, as this will take at least 20 minutes to complete.

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After you’ve scanned all 10 nodes, the conspiracy group will eventually text you a new location. Follow the GPS pin to find a locked garage.

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GTA 6 No Flusher Garage Code

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The GTA 6 No Flusher garage code is 8554013 . Interact with the note on the side of the garage to find the code, which doubles as an insult aimed at the player. Enter it into the keypad to open the garage.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Inside, interact with the map and the board on the wall, then read the emails on the laptop. The emails reveal the quest’s final location, Andrew Node’s mansion on Starfish Island.

How to Keep the Truffade Thrax in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

When you pull up to the mansion, you’ll see a big wooden fence. Hop over it, take out the guard, and interact with the garage door. Once you’ve completed the No Flusher quest, you’ll be able to open it.

Inside, you’ll find Andrew Node’s blue Truffade Thrax. The exotic car has no tracker, so you can jump in and drive off. The wooden gate will open automatically on your way out.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You can drive away with Andrew Node’s Thrax in GTA 6 for free, but it costs $70,000 to register it as your personal vehicle at the nearest Pay ’n’ Spray.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

With a speed stat of 9.3 and an asphalt handling stat of 7.5, the Andrew Node’s Thrax is arguably one of the best cars in GTA 6 for racing or losing the police while committing crimes across the Leonida map.

For more guides on secret cars in Grand Theft Auto VI, check out our Where to Find Paul Walker’s Car in GTA 6 guide.