It’s not quite how you pictured it. But then again, how could any version of it have made sense before now? Pictures undoubtedly didn’t do it justice. Nor did movies do it justice. (Matt Damon was the bomb in that one, though.) Indeed, not even the comprehensive months of prep the mission team gave you did it justice. You are on Mars. The actual Red Planet. So, now it’s time to get to work and build a brand-new colony.

As part of the Playlist Project Vol. 1, independent artists submitted their music for a chance to earn a spot on one of our curated playlists. Each playlist has its own theme, with artists competing to stand out among the submissions. For Colonizing Mars, the mission was… different.

This is an open-ended, conceptual category for songs that feel otherworldly, futuristic, detached from reality, and also those that don’t fit into any other conceivable vibe. For example, the songs should feel experimental, unconventional, or imaginative tracks that push beyond familiar settings.

These 10 tracks and their creators made the cut.

[Playlist Project Vol. 2 Is Now Live: Enter Here]

‘Colonizing Mars’ Playlist Finalists

“Astral-Desia” by Whatitdo Archive Group — The jazzy sounds of the Reno-based instrumental band Whatitdo Archive Group are certainly what you’d expect to hear in a spacey 60s Mars movie. It’s groovy.

“Whale Song” by Lea Petges — A singer, poet, and composer based in the City of Lights, Lea Petges makes a tender offering on this piano-driven, string-enhanced soft-pop tune.

“Travelers” by Echo Wolf, jacket. — Modern Synthwave and Retrowave collide on “Travelers”, with Austin-based producer Echo Wolf teaming with fellow producer jacket. for an electronic excursion across the cosmos.

“Metal Hands” by Love, Dallas — London-based musical project Love, Dallas offers a pair of “metal hands” in the exploration of Mars. The track is cybernetic with clever electro elements fused to soft, vulnerable vocals and acoustic guitar.

“Here We Are Alone” by Johnny Goth — With this poppy-gothic epic, Los Angeles’ own Johnny Goth provides the soundtrack for what it would feel like to stand in solitude on the surface of Mars and stare out at the vast possibilities.

“DECORO” by Ezequiel Flehner — Argentinean composer Ezequiel Flehner crafts a jazzy voyage to the outer realms of the atmosphere on his track, “DECORO”.

“soaked” by PINK MEXICO — You’ll find bold melodic architecture constructed on a solid foundation of grungegaze with indie rockers PINK MEXICO. Indeed, the band’s song “soaked” is loud and hazy, much like what you’d expect Mars to look like.

“JAXA” by Cosmos Club — Composed by Giordano Makholm and Øyvind Winton, Cosmos Club is a duo that infuses classical music and jazz with modern electronic sounds to build lush musical landscapes. They more than achieve this with their “Colonizing Mars” entry: “JAXA”.

‘Colonizing Mars’ Runner-Up

“Ballet de Penzance” by Loc Schuster — Sydney-based composer Loc Schuster has certainly crafted a gorgeous journey in “Ballet de Penzance”. It’s an emotional experience that feels like what would be playing behind you as the dusty Martian desert comes into view.

Winner of ‘Colonizing Mars’ Playlist

“Elon (Take Me Home)” by Rawls Royce — Finally, the winning “Colonizing Mars” song comes from Toronto punk band Rawls Royce. “Elon (Take Me Home)” is a cheeky plea to the world’s richest man for a chance to join his (proposed) Earthly Exodus and help colonize Mars. Thus, it literally couldn’t be more à propos.

[Follow Every Drop on the Playlist Project Vol. 1 Winners Page]

You Could Be Next

So, do you think your music deserves a spot on a Noisey playlist? The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is your chance to be heard. We’re looking for the next wave of artists, and you could be one of them.

[Enter Noisey’s Playlist Project Vol. 2 Here]