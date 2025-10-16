Halsey Says ‘It’s F–k Kanye’ West Before Playing a Song That Name Drops the Controversial Rapper

Halsey made her feelings about Kanye West very clear recently, when she proclaimed “Fuck Kanye” while introducing her song “Tokyo Narita,” during a concert in Tokyo.

In footage of the performance that went viral, Halsey is seen introducing the surprise song by saying, “Alright, we’re gonna do this one, but it’s fuck Kanye, okay?” See a clip below.

Halsey before playing ‘Tokyo Narita’ (in which she mentions Kanye West’s music) as a surprise song:



It’s not hard to see why Halsey would take this stance on Kanye. For the past several years, the man has been a… what’s the nicest way to say this… a fuckin’ mess? Take just 2025, for example… Ye went on an antisemitic tirade in February, proclaiming, “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.”

“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments,” Ye went on to write amidst the flurry of racist statements in his social media meltdown. “I can say whatever the fuck I wanna say forever. Where’s my fucking apology for freezing my accounts.”

“I don’t even know what the fuck anti Semitic means,” he continued. “It’s just some bullshit Jewish people made up to protect their bullshit,” and added, “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

He previously made some public antisemitic comments in 2022, which he apologized for the following year.

Ye sold Swastika T-shirts on his merch webstore

Ye followed that up by running a Super Bowl commercial that directed viewers to his website, Yeezy.com. There, it was discovered that he’d removed all his merch and was selling only a white t-shirt with a black swastika.

Subsequently, Shopify dropped West’s store, telling CBS MoneyWatch: “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.”

After losing some business and his talent agent, along with collaborators distancing themselves from his words, Ye hopped back on X to state that, “after further reflection,” he has “come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.”

So, “a fuckin’ mess” kind of feels like an understatement.