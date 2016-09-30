Here’s the Entire List of Celebrities Who Just Invested in the UFC

Twenty-three A-list Hollywood celebrities, musicians, and sports stars have invested in the UFC, moving the sport closer to the mainstream, and ensuring that Octagon-side tickets are most certainly extinct to the average fan. Conan O’Brian broke the news on his late show last night, explaining that the new parent company of the UFC, WME-IMG, collected a group of interested celebs—which will no doubt help the sport’s publicity and continued integration into popular media.



The initial report made by the Wall Street Journal yesterday included a few of these names, but the UFC has released the full list today on its website. Here it is in all its glory:

Videos by VICE

Music

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye

Adam Levine

Anthony Kiedis

Calvin Harris

Flea

LL COOL J

Film

Mark Wahlberg

Michael Bay

Tyler Perry

Sylvester Stallone

Ben Affleck

TV

Conan O’Brien

Jimmy Kimmel

Guy Fieri

Trey Parker

Sports

Rob Dyrdek

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Tom Brady

Cam Newton

Li Na

Maria Sharapova

Robert Kraft (*Owner of Patriots, and CEO of The Kraft Group)