Here’s the Entire List of Celebrities Who Just Invested in the UFC

Twenty-three A-list Hollywood celebrities, musicians, and sports stars have invested in the UFC, moving the sport closer to the mainstream, and ensuring that Octagon-side tickets are most certainly extinct to the average fan. Conan O’Brian broke the news on his late show last night, explaining that the new parent company of the UFC, WME-IMG, collected a group of interested celebs—which will no doubt help the sport’s publicity and continued integration into popular media.
The initial report made by the Wall Street Journal yesterday included a few of these names, but the UFC has released the full list today on its website. Here it is in all its glory:
Videos by VICE
Music
Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye
Adam Levine
Anthony Kiedis
Calvin Harris
Flea
LL COOL J
Film
Mark Wahlberg
Michael Bay
Tyler Perry
Sylvester Stallone
Ben Affleck
TV
Conan O’Brien
Jimmy Kimmel
Guy Fieri
Trey Parker
Sports
Rob Dyrdek
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Tom Brady
Cam Newton
Li Na
Maria Sharapova
Robert Kraft (*Owner of Patriots, and CEO of The Kraft Group)