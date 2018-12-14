Heritage Cornbread Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour (plus 12 hours fermenting)
Ingredients
for the soaker:
1 ½ cups|460 grams buttermilk
¾ cup|100 grams heritage cornmeal
for the cornbread:
3 tablespoons|40 grams unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing and even more for serving
1 cup|145 grams all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons|65 grams spelt flour
3 tablespoons light brown sugar
3 tablespoons raw sugar
2 tablespoons baking powder
2 teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
the entire soaker
2 tablespoons honey, plus more for serving
3 large eggs
Directions
- Make the soaker: Combine the buttermilk and cornmeal in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined. Cover and let sit at room temperature for 12-24 hours.
- Make the cornbread: Heat the oven to 400°F. Grease a 10-inch cast-iron pan and heat it in the oven until ready to use.
- Combine the flours, sugars, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the soaker with the melted butter, honey, and eggs. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry, then transfer to the heated cast-iron skillet. Bake until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Serve warm with more butter and honey.
