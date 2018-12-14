Heritage Cornbread Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour (plus 12 hours fermenting)

Ingredients

for the soaker:

1 ½ cups|460 grams buttermilk

¾ cup|100 grams heritage cornmeal

Videos by VICE

for the cornbread:

3 tablespoons|40 grams unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing and even more for serving

1 cup|145 grams all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons|65 grams spelt flour

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

3 tablespoons raw sugar

2 tablespoons baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

the entire soaker

2 tablespoons honey, plus more for serving

3 large eggs

Directions

Make the soaker: Combine the buttermilk and cornmeal in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined. Cover and let sit at room temperature for 12-24 hours. Make the cornbread: Heat the oven to 400°F. Grease a 10-inch cast-iron pan and heat it in the oven until ready to use. Combine the flours, sugars, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the soaker with the melted butter, honey, and eggs. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry, then transfer to the heated cast-iron skillet. Bake until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Serve warm with more butter and honey.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.