WATCH: Why So Many Young Men Are Taking Viagra

You don’t tend to think of Viagra as a young man’s drug – which makes sense, really, considering the little blue pills pelted at your junk inbox have traditionally been the preserve of older men keeping the dream alive.

This all changed in March of 2019, with the advent of Viagra Connect, which can be bought over the counter without a prescription. Within its first 12 weeks on sale the drug had grossed £4.3 million, with sales websites popping up aimed directly at millennials and Gen Z. All that marketing – plus the fact you no longer have to see a doctor – has begun to normalise Viagra use among young men who don’t suffer from erectile dysfunction.

Obi, 24, is one of those men – but has decided he’d like to stop relying on Viagra. In the new episode of High Society, he explores this new boner renaissance, and finds out whether young men like him really should be taking erectile dysfunction medication.