Hikaru Shida Gives Major Update on Her AEW Status

Hikaru Shida will remain with AEW for the foreseeable future. The former AEW Women’s World Champion announced on social media that she signed a new contract with the company.

During her time away from the states, she’s kept herself busy taking bookings in Japan as well as acting in a stage production about a retiring female wrestler. Fans questioned if it was art imitating life and Shida possibly hinting at her future. However, on her YouTube channel, she assured fans she’s not going anywhere.

“It’s about a wrestler [the stageplay]. The title was ‘Retirement’ and this is the story of the wrestler (who) just announced her retirement, and that’s me,” Shida said. “Actually, after the show many fans asked me like ‘Are you retiring or is it just a play?’ And of course it’s just a play. I’m not retiring.”

Hikaru Shida Announces AEW Contract Renewal

Earlier this week, Shida posted a selfie indicating she’s ready to get back to the United States to wrestle. “I just renewed my Visa and contract, so I’m not retiring. But fans asked me so that means my acting was too good.”

Shida has been a cornerstone of the AEW women’s division since its founding in 2019. She is a three-time AEW Women’s World Champion, second to “Timeless” Toni Storm who is a four-time champion. She lost the title at AEW All Out, but will get a rematch at WrestleDream. Coincidentally, Shida lost her most recent title to Storm at Full Gear 2023. She had a big 2024, at one point challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship, but her last appearance was in November. She was defeated by Kris Statlander on AEW Dynamite.

Shida’s return comes at a time where the women’s division is in a major shift between new championships and the first-ever women’s Blood and Guts match. Despite all of the talent featured week-to-week, there’s undoubtedly a place where Shida fits in as one of the best wrestlers on the roster.

