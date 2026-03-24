How Drake Took a 2 Chainz Verse and Turned It Into The Iconic Hook on A$AP Rocky’s ‘F**kin Problems’

The 2 Chainz hook on A$AP Rocky’s “F**kin Problems” transcends time. “I love bad b*****s, that’s my f**kin’ problem, and yeah I love to f**k, I got a f**kin’ problem” is so staggeringly simple and effective, it feels like it should’ve always existed. However, that initially wasn’t recorded for the A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake posse cut. In fact, it wasn’t even a hook at first.

During an interview on the Still 400 podcast, rapper/host Juvenile asked 2 Chainz about the process behind his hook on “F**kin Problems.” There, the Atlanta legend revealed that it wasn’t even initially intended for Rocky. Instead, it was a full rap verse intended for a Drake song that never came out. The next time he visited Drake, he heard his voice while the Toronto MC was DJ’ing. It took 2 Chainz a minute to even process that a piece of his verse was chopped off during the set.

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Then, the rapper formerly known as Tity Boi recalls being extremely conflicted. Obviously, on such an impactful hit song, he wanted to rap with Rocky, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar, too. But it hit him: the hook is going to be what people remember the most anyway.

2 Chainz Recalls How A Verse For Drake Ended Up Turning Into one of the Best Hit Rap Songs of the 2010s

“High-level artists, sometimes they just see things that you don’t see,” the “I’m Different” rapper said in the interview. “Regardless of what that verse was or could’ve been, being a part of this hook, it just made history.”

2 Chainz never even ended up asking Drake how that happened or why he made that decision. Regardless, he was just glad to be a part of history. However, even if it happened by chance, “F**kin Problems” created a “timer going off” where he felt the pressure to execute another hit.

Elsewhere in the conversation, 2 Chainz explained how having a hit can create a massive dopamine hit. He recalled getting chills when he heard how “No Lie” turned out, and he was anxious to record another smash. Conversely, though, it can lead to a huge crash if you don’t land that next big chart placement. “When you get a hit, you think it’s gonna last forever because you be booked 2-3 shows a night. Everybody wanna see you,” 2 Chainz said before Juvenile excitedly chimes in with his favorite hit from him.