How to Get a Free (or Nearly Free) Google Pixel 9a

After a tease, a false start, and a strange period where you couldn’t preorder it, just “sign up to get notified,” the Google Pixel 9a is finally here. No more delays, no more grayed-out order buttons. The mid-priced, budget version of the Google Pixel 9 is finally here. And so are the deals.

the carriers’ deals

The Big Three cellular providers are all offering deals on the Pixel 9a, as can be expected. Even a couple of smaller providers have gotten in on the act.

AT&T ($412 off): Finance a Pixel 9a over a 36-month period, and AT&T drops the monthly price from $14.45 to $3 per month. It adds up to a $412 discount on the $499 device.

Verizon (free): Activate a new line on an Unlimited Welcome, Plus, or Ultimate plan, and Verizon will toss you a Pixel 9a, free of charge. You have to remain a customer for the 36-month period until the phone is technically fully paid off and financed, though.

T-Mobile (free): What’s interesting about this deal is that you’re not limited to the base 128GB Pixel 9a. You can get the 256GB version for free, too, if you add a new line to a plan. If you don’t add a new line, you can get up to $500 trade-in credit with an eligible device, which will cover the cost of the 128GB version.

Mint Mobile ($100 off): It’s almost a let-down after all this talk of free this and that, but the upside of the Mint Mobile deal is that you don’t have to trade in a device or open a new line on a plan. You just get $100 off, no strings attached.

Xfinity: This one actually comprises a pair of offers. If you open a new line, Xfinity is offering $400 off, which knocks the price of the 128GB Pixel 9a down to $100. Trading in an eligible device can get you up to $500 in credit.

straight from google

Want one that’s unlocked? As of right now, the only place where you can get an unlocked Pixel 9a is from Google itself. Not to be outdone by the cellular carriers, Google’s running its own promotion on the Pixel 9a.

Until Wednesday, April 23, Google will offer you up to $400 off a Pixel 9a if you trade in an eligible phone. Use their trade-in estimator to get an idea of what your outgoing phone is worth to them. They’re also throwing in a $100 Google Store credit, regardless of how much your trade-in is worth or whether you even trade one in at all.

Not satisfied yet? Didn’t I say something about a free Pixel 9a? Of course I was going to make you scroll all the way to the bottom for that. You have to be a new subscriber to Google’s own cellular network, Google Fi, in order to get the free Pixel 9a.

The way Google structures it is that you get $20.80 off your bill each month for 24 months, which pays off the cost of financing the $499 device. The credit remains tied to the person who activates the device, and if they quit Google Fi before the 24-month period is up, they’ll owe the remaining cost.

There’s also a catch in that, while you can select whichever of the four available colors you want, only the base-level, $499, 128GB version is free. While you can upgrade to the $599, 256GB version of the Pixel 9a, you still only get the same $499 off. You’re on the hook for the other $100.

If you’re itching to get this Holy Grail of a Pixel 9a deal, though, it’s a hoop you may feel is worth jumping through.