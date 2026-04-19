Humanoid Robot Filmed Chasing a Pack of Wild Boars, and It Looks as Weird as It Sounds

Warsaw has a wild boar problem. The Polish capital has been overrun with the animals to the degree that city officials resorted to shooting them in residential areas. So when a humanoid robot named Edward Warchocki showed up jogging across an empty parking lot to chase a herd of them into the forest, the internet went wild.

The footage, posted to X by Warchocki’s own account with the caption “I’m herding the wild boars into the forest,” has racked up 3.8 million views and counting. The clip shows one of Chinese firm Unitree’s G1 humanoid robots—yes, it has a name, yes, it has a social media presence—pursuing a group of wild boars across a patch of grass before the animals successfully evade it. Warchocki raises a fist in apparent frustration.

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zaganiam dziki do lasu pic.twitter.com/Pjxkn0kfob — Edward Warchocki (@edwardwarchocki) April 12, 2026

One X user called the robot “the hero we don’t deserve,” and honestly, hard to argue. Another offered, “Finally, some sensible application of robotics.” Tell that to the boars.

1 Celebrity Robot vs 3 Wild Boars

Worth noting: this was a promotional stunt. Warchocki is something of a celebrity robot in Poland, known for singing on stage, chasing marathon runners, and making an appearance at the Polish Parliament, according to Futurism. The boar chase is just the latest entry in a growing list of stunts designed to make people pay attention, and by the view count, it worked.

For American readers, the closest equivalent is Jake the Rizzbot, a cowboy hat-wearing Unitree G1 that went viral for spitting Gen Z slang and, in one particularly memorable moment, “coming out as gay” after relocating to California. Jake’s story took a darker turn when streamer IShowSpeed allegedly assaulted the robot for “talking s–t,” prompting the robot’s developer to file a $1 million lawsuit in December. The boars, by comparison, handled the situation with considerably more dignity.

The fun stuff aside, Unitree’s G1 has a malfunction record that researchers aren’t ignoring, and the questions around deploying this technology in healthcare and daily life are legitimate and growing. The footage is still funny.