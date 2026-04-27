An Iconic Grunge Musician Was Once Robbed at Knifepoint and the Attack Led Fans To Form a Skatepark Charity

Back in 2009, Pearl Jam were hard at work on their ninth studio album, Backspacer. The project was recorded at several locations, including Southern Tracks Recording Studios in Atlanta. It was here that the legendary grunge band’s bassist, Jeff Ament, was robbed at knifepoint during a session. And it literally happened 17 years ago to the day, on April 27.

After arriving at the studio, Ament and a Pearl Jam crew member were confronted by a trio of masked men. This, according to a police report obtained by Rolling Stone. The knife-wielding assailants stole a BlackBerry, Ament’s passport, and $3,000 in cash. They also smashed in the windows of a rented Jeep.

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Ament and the Pearl Jam employee were victims of theft of roughly $4,320 worth of goods

Before fleeing, the men assaulted Ament, sending him to the hospital with a head wound. It’s unclear whether the thieves were ever found, but the terrfying incident had a surprisingly positive outcome. Pearl Jam fan Joe Hartgrove heard about Ament’s situation and got the idea to start a charity in his name.

Dubbed Jeff Ament’s Army, the organization was founded in 2011 by Hartgrove, Roger McDaniel, and Joanna Traver, with Ament’s approval. The group primarily works with the Montana Skatepark Association (MSA), promoting skate parks in the state of Montana.

The Montana Skatepark Association was originally founded in 2000

“Jeff Ament’s Army (JAA), a division of the Montana Skatepark Association, is specifically dedicated to supporting the charities, artistic endeavors, and philanthropic efforts important to and supported by Jeff Ament, Pearl Jam, and the fans of the band,” reads a description of JAA on the MSA website. “Their on-going goal is to mobilize and energize the fans of Jeff Ament and Pearl Jam everywhere to effect positive change in the world. JAA is completely fan-run and fan-supported.”

“Their story began in 2009 when Jeff Ament and Mark Smith were attacked by three cowards in an Atlanta recording studio parking lot,” the description adds. “Fans were shocked by the violence, and many were angry. Hoping to make good out of bad, long-time Pearl Jam and Jeff Ament fan Joe Hartgrove created Jeff Ament’s Army as a way to inspire people to do good works in Jeff’s honor. In 2011, he asked Roger McDaniel and Joanna Johnson to come aboard, and, with Jeff’s approval, Joe’s idea took flight.”

Fans interested in supporting Jeff Ament’s Army and the Montana Skatepark Association are encouraged to check out the donation section of the MSA webpage.