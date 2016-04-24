What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 4/24

This week will go down in history as the week we lost Prince. 2016 sucks, man. David Bowie? Prince? I mean, what the hell is happening here? I was hoping to make some random Coachella jokes here, but it’s hard to even try to be funny. Okay, okay I’ll try. So here is what went down on Instagram this week. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to prep for Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” because it’s my only joy this week.
*Sigh* This picture gives me all of the feels, even though there is way too much mustard fabric happening.
Something to make us smile. I’ll take the one on the left.
Shout out to Rih for freeing the nip and not getting shut down by Instagram. That’s how you know you achieved true #boss status.
Vintage Khaled looking hella bae in that Polo shirt and entry level gold chain. Btw #RIP Guru.
What an iconic photo Drake chose to use to mourn Prince’s passing.
Cool outfit, Diplo. Where’s the Funky Bunch?
…and I mean this with every ounce of respect, but when the fuck did Ashanti get so fierce?
This hairstyle is offensive, right?
And this hairstyle is still offensive, right?
Literally have no clue what to say about this photo, mainly because I can’t tell if the old Britney was better than the new Britney or vice versa. Like do I miss young Britney looking at this photo? I just don’t know.
HOW does JLo still look like this? Seriously! HOW, SWAY?
Katy Perry is out here doing the most at Coachella. Btw, Coachella is the worst time to go shopping at any store at the mall. H&M, Urban Outfitters, Forever 21. All the same Coachella shit: cut off denim shorts, weird cowboy hats, wife beaters, and those cut off lacy sweater things with lots of turquoise jewelry and circular Lennon glasses. Everywhere.
When you go on vacation with your friends, and there’s always that one that tries way too hard.
I was going to make some cheeky remark about how Lorde came to Coachella dressed like an independent film director, but her caption is so hilarious that I take it all back and salute her ensemble.
Suffice to say, BReal celebrated the fuck out of 4/20. That UziBlunt thing looks massively intimidating though. Even Chief Keef might look at that like “Nah” and Keef smokes blunts the length of baby’s arms.
Kathy Iandoli misses Prince already. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.