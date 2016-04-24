What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 4/24

This week will go down in history as the week we lost Prince. 2016 sucks, man. David Bowie? Prince? I mean, what the hell is happening here? I was hoping to make some random Coachella jokes here, but it’s hard to even try to be funny. Okay, okay I’ll try. So here is what went down on Instagram this week. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to prep for Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” because it’s my only joy this week.

*Sigh* This picture gives me all of the feels, even though there is way too much mustard fabric happening.

He Changed The World!! A True Visionary. What a loss. I’m Devastated. This is Not A Love Song. A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 21, 2016 at 11:17am PDT

Something to make us smile. I’ll take the one on the left.

Jejejejejejejekjejejejekje A photo posted by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on Apr 19, 2016 at 6:23am PDT

Shout out to Rih for freeing the nip and not getting shut down by Instagram. That’s how you know you achieved true #boss status.

#NEEDEDMEVIDEO by Harmony Korine #TODAY #NOON #VEVO A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 20, 2016 at 6:06am PDT

Vintage Khaled looking hella bae in that Polo shirt and entry level gold chain. Btw #RIP Guru.

What an iconic photo Drake chose to use to mourn Prince’s passing.

RIP Prince A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 21, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

Cool outfit, Diplo. Where’s the Funky Bunch?

Back at it again w those fresh vans @shanemccauley A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Apr 19, 2016 at 8:40pm PDT

…and I mean this with every ounce of respect, but when the fuck did Ashanti get so fierce?

#gritty A photo posted by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Apr 18, 2016 at 1:06pm PDT

This hairstyle is offensive, right?

#misery @nbcthevoice Gx @blakeshelton #muse A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 19, 2016 at 6:47pm PDT

And this hairstyle is still offensive, right?

Yessir A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 19, 2016 at 11:49pm PDT

Literally have no clue what to say about this photo, mainly because I can’t tell if the old Britney was better than the new Britney or vice versa. Like do I miss young Britney looking at this photo? I just don’t know.

I think I’m gonna sail away… A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 18, 2016 at 10:18pm PDT

HOW does JLo still look like this? Seriously! HOW, SWAY?

Thank you #Deadline #shadesofblue #harleesantos A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 21, 2016 at 2:57pm PDT

Katy Perry is out here doing the most at Coachella. Btw, Coachella is the worst time to go shopping at any store at the mall. H&M, Urban Outfitters, Forever 21. All the same Coachella shit: cut off denim shorts, weird cowboy hats, wife beaters, and those cut off lacy sweater things with lots of turquoise jewelry and circular Lennon glasses. Everywhere.

Daycoachella I’m wearing Pink Paws @cleowade wearing Catoure & @sarahhudsonxx wearing Cosmo Kitty. #katykatmatte (lol that just went through) A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 17, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

When you go on vacation with your friends, and there’s always that one that tries way too hard.

Skate off Like a pirate with your happy 4/20 @joseph3459 A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Apr 20, 2016 at 2:33pm PDT

I was going to make some cheeky remark about how Lorde came to Coachella dressed like an independent film director, but her caption is so hilarious that I take it all back and salute her ensemble.

took a photo of myself in a coachella bathroom like the piece of trash i am A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Apr 18, 2016 at 12:15pm PDT

Suffice to say, BReal celebrated the fuck out of 4/20. That UziBlunt thing looks massively intimidating though. Even Chief Keef might look at that like “Nah” and Keef smokes blunts the length of baby’s arms.

Kathy Iandoli misses Prince already. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.