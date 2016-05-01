What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 5/1

ZOMG HAPPY MAY AND SHIT. So hey, Northeast, can we finally have Spring amirite? Well, whatever, we lost Prince so clearly the universe isn’t trying to help us out at all. Although Lemonade is still keeping us afloat while the jury’s still out on Views. But you’re here for the ‘Gram so let’s get to that. This week everyone showed up to Beyoncé’s show in Miami. Could make a whole IG list of that alone. I’ll just choose to salivate all over Bey’s shoes instead.
Okay, Breezy, so which one are you: Mack Daddy or Daddy Mack?
I could go on and on about how fierce Beyoncé was in every look throughout Lemonade, but I’ll just post this because she’s the only person on the planet who could effectively rock a Hood By Air fur. And how kind of her to wear that hairstyle Kim Kardashian invented. I’m so kidding it’s not even funny.
I mean, what if I don’t want “the look,” Xtina? This outfit looks like she fucked a greaser at prom and left with his jacket.
Is there such a thing as “shoe bow goals”? If so, I believe Christina Milian is serving that here.
Already bringing those ‘Chella throwbacks. Sidebar: I’m low key terrified of their little friend.
Whoa, Diplo’s got the hipster cult on LOCK. I guess instead of Kool Aid they’ll drink some special draft from a microbrewery.
I didn’t come for this, Taylor, I came to figure out what chain thing Lily Aldridge has on her shoulders.
Posting because I have a shellfish allergy and I’m living vicariously through 2 Chainz. Good on the flower though.
I love how Nicki makes birthday collages for her best friend. My best friend and I do the same things on each others’ birthday. Kind of makes a superhero look human. She’s just like us, guys.
It still blows my mind how Wiz Khalifa functions with that much weed in him. Here he looks like a college student who doesn’t want to study for finals though.
*Sigh* But seriously, who dressed better than these three? Tell me. WHO?
Ellie is rocking the shit out of that Chloe ruffled blouse. Most people would wear that and look like they’re stuck in a Victorian painting. Not Ellie though.
I feel like everyone who was a part of Miami’s leg of the Formation Tour got a photo with Jay Z. Even Yo Gotti, who appears to be having a gold chain war with Jay.
Game can be dressed like he’s heading to paint your apartment and he still is the entire globe’s #MCM.
That’s GOTTA be Bernie under that Snoop jersey. I refuse to be convinced otherwise.
