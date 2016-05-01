What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 5/1

ZOMG HAPPY MAY AND SHIT. So hey, Northeast, can we finally have Spring amirite? Well, whatever, we lost Prince so clearly the universe isn’t trying to help us out at all. Although Lemonade is still keeping us afloat while the jury’s still out on Views. But you’re here for the ‘Gram so let’s get to that. This week everyone showed up to Beyoncé’s show in Miami. Could make a whole IG list of that alone. I’ll just choose to salivate all over Bey’s shoes instead.

Okay, Breezy, so which one are you: Mack Daddy or Daddy Mack?

#nightsintarzana #BEFOREDATRAP #OHBMIXTAPE A photo posted by @chrisbrownofficial on Apr 28, 2016 at 8:14pm PDT

I could go on and on about how fierce Beyoncé was in every look throughout Lemonade, but I’ll just post this because she’s the only person on the planet who could effectively rock a Hood By Air fur. And how kind of her to wear that hairstyle Kim Kardashian invented. I’m so kidding it’s not even funny.

#LEMONADE The Visual Album Is available now on iTunes, Amazon and TIDAL. A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 25, 2016 at 7:20am PDT

I mean, what if I don’t want “the look,” Xtina? This outfit looks like she fucked a greaser at prom and left with his jacket.

#GetTheLook – #VoiceTop11 last night! Go to http://www.christinaaguilera.com A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Apr 26, 2016 at 11:25am PDT

Is there such a thing as “shoe bow goals”? If so, I believe Christina Milian is serving that here.

Baby, I like your style! @wanthy_d A photo posted by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Apr 28, 2016 at 12:09pm PDT

Already bringing those ‘Chella throwbacks. Sidebar: I’m low key terrified of their little friend.

Week 2 squad A photo posted by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers) on Apr 27, 2016 at 8:29pm PDT

Whoa, Diplo’s got the hipster cult on LOCK. I guess instead of Kool Aid they’ll drink some special draft from a microbrewery.

I can’t tell if this is @majorlazer on stage or if this is a really cool church A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Apr 29, 2016 at 1:04pm PDT

I didn’t come for this, Taylor, I came to figure out what chain thing Lily Aldridge has on her shoulders.

This is what you came for. @gigihadid @lilyaldridge A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 29, 2016 at 1:25am PDT

Posting because I have a shellfish allergy and I’m living vicariously through 2 Chainz. Good on the flower though.

Amen A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Apr 28, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT

I love how Nicki makes birthday collages for her best friend. My best friend and I do the same things on each others’ birthday. Kind of makes a superhero look human. She’s just like us, guys.

It still blows my mind how Wiz Khalifa functions with that much weed in him. Here he looks like a college student who doesn’t want to study for finals though.

keep the day going. A photo posted by Wiz Khalifa (@mistercap) on Apr 27, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

*Sigh* But seriously, who dressed better than these three? Tell me. WHO?

Ellie is rocking the shit out of that Chloe ruffled blouse. Most people would wear that and look like they’re stuck in a Victorian painting. Not Ellie though.

@chloe dreams. A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Apr 28, 2016 at 9:11pm PDT

I feel like everyone who was a part of Miami’s leg of the Formation Tour got a photo with Jay Z. Even Yo Gotti, who appears to be having a gold chain war with Jay.

When Da Big Homie Tells You He Repect Ur HUSTLE YOU GOTTA GO HARDER… A photo posted by Yo Gotti (@yogottikom) on Apr 27, 2016 at 7:04pm PDT

Game can be dressed like he’s heading to paint your apartment and he still is the entire globe’s #MCM.

“Ya best day is my worst day, I get green like earth day” A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Apr 29, 2016 at 10:25am PDT

That’s GOTTA be Bernie under that Snoop jersey. I refuse to be convinced otherwise.

A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Apr 29, 2016 at 3:01am PDT

Kathy Iandoli feels the burn from allergy season. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.