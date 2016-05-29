What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 5/29

Well, Happy Memorial Day Weekend, and Happy End Of May. Now you can finally wear those white jeans and white shoes at the same damn time according to dated fashion standards. How exciting. I’ll keep this short since it’s MDW and I’m running out of fucks to give as I head out the door to a BBQ. Sorry, I’m just being honest.
Okay so since he’s alone, it’s safe to say no one loves Future? That sounds impossible. Everyone loves Future! Well except for…nevermind.
Posting because Game looks super cool surrounded by smoke, dollar bills, and his denim jacket. That dude on the side looks like he’s hating. Probably because Game posted another #meatprint pic finally. I didn’t pick that one this week because this pic was way cooler. I kept the #meatprint pic for myself tbh.
This week we got the treat of Jay Z jumping on the “All The Way Up” remix, and it was fucking awesome and so New York City. But then it streamed only on TIDAL, which felt more like Central Park West than Bed-Stuy.
So my Lord and Savior Beyoncé was apparently at a gallery this week and chose to show up as a work of art. Well played.
Ellie stays looking adorable at all times, even when she’s dressed like she’s about to star in a Bollywood film. That’s a major compliment btw because I love Bollywood films.
Both Xtina and Ariana are dressed like various stages in Madonna’s career. I doubt that was intentional, but I also can’t tell who looks older here. Kids these days are growing up so fast.
Speaking of Madonna, this whole situation was blown way out of proportion. Yeah I said it. As a #fashion mention, her outfit at the BBMA’s kicked ass.
NEW BESTIE ALERT ZOMG!!!! JK I don’t care.
Rich people have it so easy. French is out here with a sweatsuit that’s all the same color and socks and sandals—breaking all kinds of fashion rules—but because he’s all “just got off a 5 star flight,” he gets a pass.
Jin Joo always looks so badass in every DNCE photo. R2D2 is in the fucking building, and she’s all “Who gives a fuck?” Love her.
Sometimes when I see pics of Diplo the word “dashing” comes to mind, and then I hate myself for like a whole day. Fuck it, I’m in the mood for self-loathing… Diplo looks dashing here.
Chelsea Handler in her badass Rush t-shirt appointed DJ Khaled as the ambassador of something or other for her show, and he came and brought her presents. It was cute.
Why does Tyga look like his car just got repo’ed? Maybe it was a gift from Kylie.
Well damn, someone can give Snoop and Wiz both a run for their money… and their pot supplies.
Christina Milian just outswagged her whole squad with this look. Even the guy with the Chris Brown circa 2013 look.
Kathy Iandoli should be at the Jersey Shore this weekend because she’s Italian and from New Jersey. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.