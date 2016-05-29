What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 5/29

Well, Happy Memorial Day Weekend, and Happy End Of May. Now you can finally wear those white jeans and white shoes at the same damn time according to dated fashion standards. How exciting. I’ll keep this short since it’s MDW and I’m running out of fucks to give as I head out the door to a BBQ. Sorry, I’m just being honest.

Okay so since he’s alone, it’s safe to say no one loves Future? That sounds impossible. Everyone loves Future! Well except for…nevermind.

Either Love me or Leave me alone #BM16 A photo posted by Future Hendrix (@future) on May 23, 2016 at 5:34pm PDT

Posting because Game looks super cool surrounded by smoke, dollar bills, and his denim jacket. That dude on the side looks like he’s hating. Probably because Game posted another #meatprint pic finally. I didn’t pick that one this week because this pic was way cooler. I kept the #meatprint pic for myself tbh.

It’s just a LIT club. The sun still rises in the east. [photo credit: @_networkingz] A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on May 24, 2016 at 4:52am PDT

This week we got the treat of Jay Z jumping on the “All The Way Up” remix, and it was fucking awesome and so New York City. But then it streamed only on TIDAL, which felt more like Central Park West than Bed-Stuy.

Well we did that. we did it for the city. I told you we’ll paralyze the game #allthewayupremix A photo posted by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on May 24, 2016 at 6:38pm PDT

So my Lord and Savior Beyoncé was apparently at a gallery this week and chose to show up as a work of art. Well played.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 24, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

Ellie stays looking adorable at all times, even when she’s dressed like she’s about to star in a Bollywood film. That’s a major compliment btw because I love Bollywood films.

@ronanpark A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on May 25, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

Both Xtina and Ariana are dressed like various stages in Madonna’s career. I doubt that was intentional, but I also can’t tell who looks older here. Kids these days are growing up so fast.

#GetTheLook – #VoiceFinale last night! Go to christinaaguilera.com A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on May 25, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

Speaking of Madonna, this whole situation was blown way out of proportion. Yeah I said it. As a #fashion mention, her outfit at the BBMA’s kicked ass.

Anyone who wants to do a tribute to Prince is welcome to. Whatever your age Gender or skin Color. If you loved him and he inspired you then show it!!!! I love Prince 4 ever @beautyandessexlv A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on May 23, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

NEW BESTIE ALERT ZOMG!!!! JK I don’t care.

@martingarrix A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 25, 2016 at 5:49pm PDT

Rich people have it so easy. French is out here with a sweatsuit that’s all the same color and socks and sandals—breaking all kinds of fashion rules—but because he’s all “just got off a 5 star flight,” he gets a pass.

#Blessup #memorialvibes A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on May 25, 2016 at 10:49am PDT

Jin Joo always looks so badass in every DNCE photo. R2D2 is in the fucking building, and she’s all “Who gives a fuck?” Love her.

FOUND AMAZING COFFEE IN TORONTO WITH R2! NOW READY FOR THE RAPS GAME! A photo posted by DNCE (@dnce) on May 25, 2016 at 12:32pm PDT

Sometimes when I see pics of Diplo the word “dashing” comes to mind, and then I hate myself for like a whole day. Fuck it, I’m in the mood for self-loathing… Diplo looks dashing here.

@lofficielparis @marloeshorst u can get her jacket at https://diplo.merchtable.com A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on May 23, 2016 at 9:39am PDT

Chelsea Handler in her badass Rush t-shirt appointed DJ Khaled as the ambassador of something or other for her show, and he came and brought her presents. It was cute.

Tune in @Chelseashow we talking mogul talk!! A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on May 25, 2016 at 12:30am PDT

Why does Tyga look like his car just got repo’ed? Maybe it was a gift from Kylie.

All these hoes was ghost b4 I had the phantom #BitchImTheShit2 A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on May 25, 2016 at 1:43pm PDT

Well damn, someone can give Snoop and Wiz both a run for their money… and their pot supplies.

Most Expensivest Shyt is byke …season 3 first episode on @gq YouTube A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on May 24, 2016 at 12:51pm PDT

Christina Milian just outswagged her whole squad with this look. Even the guy with the Chris Brown circa 2013 look.

W.A.N.T.E.D. A photo posted by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on May 25, 2016 at 3:27pm PDT

Kathy Iandoli should be at the Jersey Shore this weekend because she’s Italian and from New Jersey. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.