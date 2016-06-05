What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 6/5

Okay so since we’re such good friends and all, I can let you all know that I’m on vacation in Miami sitting in a Starbucks typing this on my iPad with a Bluetooth keyboard while some man named “Geoffrey” is standing here talking to me about Silicon Valley and John Lennon. Do what you will with that information. Anyway, here are this week’s picks for pics.

#firstworldfashionproblems

Videos by VICE

Sad because my pants and hat don’t match the jet A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Jun 2, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

The only thing worse than this post are the comments. Peep game when you have a sec.

There was nothing that I could do A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 1, 2016 at 7:52am PDT

I want Kim Kardashian to see this photo of SZA and feel so ashamed for that shit show she called braids. And even worse, claiming she invented them. This is coming from a Kim K fan btw.

When u gotta put cha forehead in timeout A photo posted by SZA (@justsza) on May 31, 2016 at 4:39pm PDT

I flew to Miami in jeans and an Austin t-shirt so I could look super cool when I landed, and this guy gets to fly in a fucking hotel bathrobe. MUST BE NICE.

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on May 31, 2016 at 3:38pm PDT

For a second I thought this was #BasedGod.

PHOTO BY ANDREAS LASZLO KONRATH A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on May 31, 2016 at 3:38pm PDT

LAFLARE IS HOME! And check out his beach bod. I wouldn’t exactly recommend his diet, but man listen I’m just happy Gucci is back.

Fresh as I’m iz A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on May 28, 2016 at 7:40pm PDT

…because a good duck face and pair of frames automatically makes you look hella smrat (yes I purposely spelled “smart” wrong, fuckers)

Feel it already… Gonna have a great day at my desk! A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 31, 2016 at 12:30pm PDT

Posting because everyone in this photo is cool and dressed like various moments of the ’90s. Probably not on purpose, either.

Everyday I wake up and wonder why Jenny Lewis isn’t my friend and why I’m not in this video.

A video posted by jenny lewis (@jennydianelewis) on May 30, 2016 at 3:50pm PDT

DRAKE’S BEARD IS COMING BACK. PRAISE THE LORD. Thirst trap away, Papi!!!

That time of year A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 30, 2016 at 4:38pm PDT

I still maintain that JinJoo is having more fun than any of us ever will.

BROOKLYN YOU GOT DOWN WITH US LAST NIGHT. LET’S KEEP THIS GOING THE REST OF THE #REVIVALTOUR !!! A photo posted by DNCE (@dnce) on Jun 2, 2016 at 3:24pm PDT

Someone tell me what the hell that barber is holding. Is that a palm tree attached to the blade?

A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on May 30, 2016 at 11:36am PDT

Hey, I boxed the other day too, Ellie! #youcare

@_charlie_watts_ Southpaw A video posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on May 31, 2016 at 8:05am PDT

Yes, it’s weird.

I talk to it. I ask it how its day was. It never answers. Sometimes I kiss it. Is that weird? A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 30, 2016 at 4:42am PDT



Kathy Iandoli also talks to her car, but isn’t Adam Levine. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.