What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 6/5

Okay so since we’re such good friends and all, I can let you all know that I’m on vacation in Miami sitting in a Starbucks typing this on my iPad with a Bluetooth keyboard while some man named “Geoffrey” is standing here talking to me about Silicon Valley and John Lennon. Do what you will with that information. Anyway, here are this week’s picks for pics.
#firstworldfashionproblems
The only thing worse than this post are the comments. Peep game when you have a sec.
I want Kim Kardashian to see this photo of SZA and feel so ashamed for that shit show she called braids. And even worse, claiming she invented them. This is coming from a Kim K fan btw.
I flew to Miami in jeans and an Austin t-shirt so I could look super cool when I landed, and this guy gets to fly in a fucking hotel bathrobe. MUST BE NICE.
For a second I thought this was #BasedGod.
LAFLARE IS HOME! And check out his beach bod. I wouldn’t exactly recommend his diet, but man listen I’m just happy Gucci is back.
…because a good duck face and pair of frames automatically makes you look hella smrat (yes I purposely spelled “smart” wrong, fuckers)
Posting because everyone in this photo is cool and dressed like various moments of the ’90s. Probably not on purpose, either.
Everyday I wake up and wonder why Jenny Lewis isn’t my friend and why I’m not in this video.
DRAKE’S BEARD IS COMING BACK. PRAISE THE LORD. Thirst trap away, Papi!!!
I still maintain that JinJoo is having more fun than any of us ever will.
Someone tell me what the hell that barber is holding. Is that a palm tree attached to the blade?
Hey, I boxed the other day too, Ellie! #youcare
Yes, it’s weird.
Kathy Iandoli also talks to her car, but isn’t Adam Levine. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.