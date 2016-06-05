VICE
What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 6/5

Okay so since we’re such good friends and all, I can let you all know that I’m on vacation in Miami sitting in a Starbucks typing this on my iPad with a Bluetooth keyboard while some man named “Geoffrey” is standing here talking to me about Silicon Valley and John Lennon. Do what you will with that information. Anyway, here are this week’s picks for pics.

#firstworldfashionproblems

Sad because my pants and hat don’t match the jet

A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on

The only thing worse than this post are the comments. Peep game when you have a sec.

There was nothing that I could do

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

I want Kim Kardashian to see this photo of SZA and feel so ashamed for that shit show she called braids. And even worse, claiming she invented them. This is coming from a Kim K fan btw.

When u gotta put cha forehead in timeout

A photo posted by SZA (@justsza) on

I flew to Miami in jeans and an Austin t-shirt so I could look super cool when I landed, and this guy gets to fly in a fucking hotel bathrobe. MUST BE NICE.

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

For a second I thought this was #BasedGod.

PHOTO BY ANDREAS LASZLO KONRATH

A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

LAFLARE IS HOME! And check out his beach bod. I wouldn’t exactly recommend his diet, but man listen I’m just happy Gucci is back.

Fresh as I’m iz

A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

…because a good duck face and pair of frames automatically makes you look hella smrat (yes I purposely spelled “smart” wrong, fuckers)

Feel it already… Gonna have a great day at my desk!

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Posting because everyone in this photo is cool and dressed like various moments of the ’90s. Probably not on purpose, either.

A photo posted by joZif BADMON [

Everyday I wake up and wonder why Jenny Lewis isn’t my friend and why I’m not in this video.

A video posted by jenny lewis (@jennydianelewis) on

DRAKE’S BEARD IS COMING BACK. PRAISE THE LORD. Thirst trap away, Papi!!!

That time of year

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

I still maintain that JinJoo is having more fun than any of us ever will.

BROOKLYN YOU GOT DOWN WITH US LAST NIGHT. LET’S KEEP THIS GOING THE REST OF THE #REVIVALTOUR !!!

A photo posted by DNCE (@dnce) on

Someone tell me what the hell that barber is holding. Is that a palm tree attached to the blade?

A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

Hey, I boxed the other day too, Ellie! #youcare

@_charlie_watts_ Southpaw

A video posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

Yes, it’s weird.

I talk to it. I ask it how its day was. It never answers. Sometimes I kiss it. Is that weird?

A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on


Kathy Iandoli also talks to her car, but isn’t Adam Levine. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.

