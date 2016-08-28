What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 8/28

Photo via Taylor Swift on Instagram
I was about to make some Labor Day Weekend comment, but then I realized that’s not until next week. It’s only further proof that Summer is so fucking over to me. Anyway, let’s all enjoy these IG pics. Sorry, that’s all I’ve got. Like I said, I had a Labor Day Weekend comment to make that will now have to be for next weekend. So there’s that.
Banks
Banks chopped it up with our i-D family and wore a cool hat. What have you done with your life lately?
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled was on Dr. Oz and wore a nice silk shirt. Hell, we should be impressed he wore a shirt at all. Major key alert: wear a shirt in an air conditioned TV studio.
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz blessed us with this #TBT of her parents to remind us how her earth shattering badassness is actually genetic.
Snoop Dogg
Thursday marked 15 years since we lost Aaliyah, and Snoop came through with a shirt of Baby Girl photos from her Tommy Hilfiger campaign. I need this shirt in my life IMMEDIATELY. R.I.P. Aaliyah. We miss you.
Justin Timberlake
Future President Hillary Clinton got in a photobooth with two fans and made their day. P.S. Love her “DNC balloons!” expression in photo #2.
Beyoncé
All I have for this one is tears.
Madonna
Loving this Madge “La Isla Bonita” ensemble as she celebrates herself at the MoMA. That sounded way more pretentious than I intended, but she’s the King of Everything, so it’s fine.
Miley Cyrus
Posting because I’m actually headed to a teeth cleaning after I write this. No joke.
Taylor Swift
I am SO SICK AND TIRED of Taylor Swift being friends with everyone I want to be friends with! I’m talking about the koala.
2 Chainz
I seriously feel like 2 Chainz is the only person on this planet who is loyal to Goyard. I hope they send him free bags every other day for that level of loyalty.
Christina Milian
Christina Milian is Halloween costume goals. Not mine, but someone, somewhere.
Rihanna
Dior X Rihanna is giving me every last bit of flashy old rich lady in Boca Raton, Florida and that is actually the greatest compliment I have ever paid to anything on the planet.
Diddy
Forget the private jet, I want that “Probably Famous” crew neck that Puff’s got on.
Desiigner
Desiigner won a thing at Music Choice and makes that face he always makes. I like his belt though.
Kathy Iandoli still listens to “Panda.” Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @kath30000.