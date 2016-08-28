What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 8/28



I was about to make some Labor Day Weekend comment, but then I realized that’s not until next week. It’s only further proof that Summer is so fucking over to me. Anyway, let’s all enjoy these IG pics. Sorry, that’s all I’ve got. Like I said, I had a Labor Day Weekend comment to make that will now have to be for next weekend. So there’s that.

Banks

Talked to @i_d about my depression and my love for georgia o’keeffe http://bit.ly/idBanks A photo posted by BANKS (@hernameisbanks) on Aug 23, 2016 at 12:18pm PDT

Banks chopped it up with our i-D family and wore a cool hat. What have you done with your life lately?

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled on the DR OZ show tune in sept 15 A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 23, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

DJ Khaled was on Dr. Oz and wore a nice silk shirt. Hell, we should be impressed he wore a shirt at all. Major key alert: wear a shirt in an air conditioned TV studio.

Zoe Kravitz

They made me. Thanks guys. @lennykravitz • #mama A photo posted by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Aug 23, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

Zoe Kravitz blessed us with this #TBT of her parents to remind us how her earth shattering badassness is actually genetic.

Snoop Dogg

A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Aug 25, 2016 at 11:49pm PDT

Thursday marked 15 years since we lost Aaliyah, and Snoop came through with a shirt of Baby Girl photos from her Tommy Hilfiger campaign. I need this shirt in my life IMMEDIATELY. R.I.P. Aaliyah. We miss you.

Justin Timberlake

Look WHO DID come over for lunch… Wow. #imwithher A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Aug 23, 2016 at 1:31pm PDT

Future President Hillary Clinton got in a photobooth with two fans and made their day. P.S. Love her “DNC balloons!” expression in photo #2.

Beyoncé

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 25, 2016 at 9:52am PDT

All I have for this one is tears.

Madonna

Surreal Moment! At the MOMA!! So nice to watch a film in a museum. So many freedoms we take for granted that we did not have then. Thank you Alek Keshishian. We changed history with this film.! A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 24, 2016 at 11:27pm PDT

Loving this Madge “La Isla Bonita” ensemble as she celebrates herself at the MoMA. That sounded way more pretentious than I intended, but she’s the King of Everything, so it’s fine.

Miley Cyrus

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 22, 2016 at 8:25pm PDT

Posting because I’m actually headed to a teeth cleaning after I write this. No joke.

Taylor Swift

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BLAKE! You’re a wonderful friend, to humans and koalas alike. I absolutely love you A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2016 at 2:04pm PDT

I am SO SICK AND TIRED of Taylor Swift being friends with everyone I want to be friends with! I’m talking about the koala.

2 Chainz

I got a check in my goyard !!! There i am drenched in the middle of the ice store @elliotavianne real day unos over there ..over a ticket spent on jewelry over last decade ez A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Aug 22, 2016 at 8:51pm PDT

I seriously feel like 2 Chainz is the only person on this planet who is loyal to Goyard. I hope they send him free bags every other day for that level of loyalty.

Christina Milian

“We will do the Time Warp.. Again.” Get ready! @rockyhorrorfox 10/20 on Fox! #MagentaMadness A photo posted by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Aug 25, 2016 at 11:03am PDT

Christina Milian is Halloween costume goals. Not mine, but someone, somewhere.

Rihanna

#DIORxRihanna in stores now and online at DIOR.com A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 23, 2016 at 7:03pm PDT

Dior X Rihanna is giving me every last bit of flashy old rich lady in Boca Raton, Florida and that is actually the greatest compliment I have ever paid to anything on the planet.

Diddy

#FamilyFIRST #teamLOVE @kingcombs A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on Aug 24, 2016 at 10:12pm PDT

Forget the private jet, I want that “Probably Famous” crew neck that Puff’s got on.

Desiigner

#PANDA #LOD #NEWENGLISH #DEFJAM #GOODMUSIC #MusicChoice100 award: Top Summer video! A photo posted by Desiigner (@lifeofdesiigner) on Aug 22, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

Desiigner won a thing at Music Choice and makes that face he always makes. I like his belt though.

Kathy Iandoli still listens to “Panda.” Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @kath30000.