What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 9/4

Photo via Fetty Wap on Instagram
Hey, so Happy Labor Day Weekend! Since the summer is over, we are officially fucked. Whatever, I’m #basic so I’m ready for my entire life to be pumpkin spiced and everything else that comes with hoodie weather. I’m just trying to enjoy my last few moments of this summer season that I’m already over, so let’s keep this quick and dirty, okay? Check out this week’s IG flicks.
Lana Del Rey
So wait, Lana Del Rey is friends with Eddie Vedder now? I mean, I don’t really care, but I’m just asking. And holy fuck, Eddie is STILL wearing flannel. What a Seattle legend, and he’s not even from Seattle.
Kim Kardashian
Kim K posted this soon to be iconic photo, and considering there are enough musicians in the photo, I feel it’s suitable enough to post. Only one question… As a feminist, I must ask: Why do the women have to stand when 3/5 of them make more than their man? Just sayin.
Calvin Harris
Well, HELLO THERE. He’s bringing new meaning to “nothing comes between me and my Calvins.”
Redman
At this rate, Freeway Ricky Ross needs a record deal, amirite? At least his bars would be truthful. No shots to anyone.
Ellie Goulding
Every time I see a pic of Ellie Goulding, I want to go outdoors, but then I realize I can’t because I’m a walking calamity. I like her shirt btw.
50 Cent
Originally, 50 Cent had #EFFENVODKA hashtagged on this post, and I struggled with even posting it because I questioned the sincerity. But he’s since removed that hashtag, so I’m happy he did that. The end.
Future
Future gets to hang out with the Hublot family, reminding us all that we clearly don’t surround ourselves with enough winners. Sidebar, did he keep those shades on all night?
Jaden Smith
Sure, the Smith kids grew up way too fast, but damn they are gorgeous. This cover looks like a painting. Pharrell conducted the interview btw.
Jojo
Jojo dipped in Saint Laurent looking like a bawse covered in graffiti. We have all tried to take a picture like this in New York City and failed miserably. Admit it. She looks like she’s juxtaposing two different forms of art. When any regular person does it, they look like their phone battery died and they can’t call an Uber so they’re stranded in a doorway for the evening.
M.I.A.
Oh hey Maya looking fierce as per usual. But question, where are those flowers growing from? Is she some sort of magician? Short answer: Yes.
Snoop Dogg
From this day forward, I shall call him Sacrilegious Snoop. Seriously, the nuns in my Catholic grammar school would hop out of their habits at the sight of this.
Beyoncé
Continuing along the sacrilegious theme, I would just like everyone to know I have accepted Beysus as my lord and savior.
Fetty Wap
If you don’t love Fetty Wap’s smile then you probably have no joy in your life.
Ariana Grande
This song and video makes me want to take a SoulCycle class, but I know I’ll regret it the moment I set foot in the studio because I hate signing up for things that will make me hyperventilate.
Justin Bieber
Just an update: Biebs is STILL without IG. I’m not taking this very well.
Kathy Iandoli doesn't do much in the way of "Labor," but wishes you a happy holiday.