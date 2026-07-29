Intergalactic Release Window

Naughty Dog’s next project, Intergalactic, has stayed mostly radio silence since its original cinematic reveal trailer, but a new rumor suggests that the game’s release window is closer than some fans may expect.

Intergalactic Targeting A 2027 Release

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Naughty Dog unveiled the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet announcement trailer in December of 2024. The new IP takes Naughty Dog to a sci-fi setting and fans have been eagerly awaiting any new information about the upcoming game. Although there is still no official update from Naughty Dog on the first gameplay reveal, an industry insider claims that the project is targeting a release for next year.

Videos by VICE

After God of War Laufey was confirmed to have a February 2027 release date, a social media user turned to industry insider NateTheHate to ask if Intergalactic will be releasing next year or in 2028. In response to the question, Nate claimed that “2027 is the intended target.”

Although that’s far from an official confirmation, it does seem to be enough to get some fans excited and theorizing about more specific release windows. With God of War Laufey set to dominate the early part of the year, it seems quite possible that Intergalactic could end up with a summer 2027 or fall 2027 release window.

If Intergalactic does launch in 2027, that would ensure the game still gets a physical disc release and could make it the last Naughty Dog game to receive a physical disc-based launch before Sony stops disc production.

SOny’s 2027 Lineup

Screenshot: PlayStation

If Intergalactic really can hit the 2027 release window, then Sony is shaping up to have a very strong showing of first-party titles. It seems like the company could have Laufey early in the year, Intergalactic midway through, and then perhaps a third title that has yet to be announced towards the end of 2027.

If things do play out that way, it will be very interesting to see if 2027 is actually the final year of the PS5 being the current generation before 2028 potentially brings the PS6 launch. That hasn’t been confirmed yet, but multiple rumors have suggested Sony is still targeting 2028 to kick off the next generation.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates about what is next for Naughty Dog and the rest of Sony’s upcoming lineup.

Intergalactic has not confirmed a release date yet, but is expected to launch on the PS5.