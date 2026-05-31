‘Intuitive Living’ Is the Anti-Influencer Wellness Trend I Can Actually Get Behind

There’s a new wellness trend taking social media by storm—and it’s one I can actually get behind: intuitive living. Or, you know, living your life based on what you actually want and need, not on what society feeds you.

What Is Intuitive Living?

Simply put, intuitive living involves allowing your intuition to guide your life. For example, rather than consulting your loved ones or strangers on the internet, you might rely on your instincts when making decisions.

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“Benefits [of intuitive living] include knowing oneself better, having clear values that guide our decisions, being able to set boundaries with ourselves and others, and holding ourselves accountable to living the life we actually want to live,” says Sanna Khoja, Somatic Therapist and Owner at Sanna Khoja PLLC. “Intuitive living is not about optimization or achieving a perfect life. It is living in alignment with what is important to us.”

As a chronic people-pleaser, I have lived most of my life conforming to other people’s standards or expectations of me. I would agree to relationship dynamics I didn’t actually want or cross my own boundaries to make others feel supported and fulfilled, even though my intuition was screaming “THIS DOESN’T WORK FOR US!!!” In fact, I believe that’s partially why I developed an autoimmune disease. Self-neglect is one hell of a stressor.

Intuitive living means listening to your body and its wants, needs, and preferences, not downplaying them to align with someone else. Additionally, it’s a powerful act of rebellion against influencer culture, which tells us how we should be living our lives, what products we should be buying, where we should be traveling, etc.

“[Intuitive living] would look like deciding that 5 a.m. workouts do not work for you, despite what your favorite fitness influencer does, and finding a time that better fits your energy levels and lifestyle,” says Khoja. “Going out to lunch to spend time with a loved one and fully enjoying your meal and company. Recognizing that you’re still tired after sleeping for 7 hours and setting a boundary with yourself to prioritize a 9-hour sleep. Accepting that the healthy meal you’re ‘supposed’ to eat isn’t settling well in your stomach, and talking to a healthcare provider to see if there are foods, even the ‘healthy’ ones, that are actually irritating you.”

“Intuitive living is noticing that you feel alive when you spend time creatively, so you actually commit to your art, music, or crafts just as you would to the gym,” Khoja adds. “Living intuitively means listening to your body’s rhythms, noticing what lights you up or dampens you, and adjusting your behavior or approach accordingly.”

Limitations of ‘Intuitive Living’

As someone with OCD, I can’t always rely on my “gut instincts” to lead the way. If I did, I’d probably never leave the house (unless to rush to the ER for whatever health issue I convinced myself I had).

But with therapy and self-reflective tools like meditating and journaling, I’ve been able to get back in touch with my intuition.

“Potential problems with this trend would be for those who may overanalyze, fall into compulsive behaviors, or struggle with mental health issues like eating disorders or OCD,” says Khoja. “For some people, what they believe is their intuition is actually their anxiety, automatic negative thoughts, or fear. For them, it is important that they work with a mental health professional before diving into intuitive thinking.”