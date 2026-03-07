Is Your Relationship Doomed If Your First Date Is on Friday the 13th?

Friday evening is a popular date night, especially when it’s a couple’s first, but what happens when Friday falls on the 13th of the month?

Next Friday, March 13, marks the second Friday the 13th of the year, and many people are already avoiding making plans. But does this mean you should cancel any first dates set for the night?

New data from Hily Dating App found that 76 percent of Gen Z prefer Friday for a first date. And according to relationship experts and astrologers, just because Friday might fall on the 13th of the month doesn’t mean it’s a day to fear. In fact, it might just be the luckiest time to meet someone new.

Here are three reasons to plan a first date this upcoming Friday the 13th.

1. You’ll Be Facing Your Dating Fears Head-On

We all have our own insecurities and fears when it comes to dating, and some of us unconsciously seek excuses for backing out of pre-planned dates. First dates especially feel intimidating, and scheduling one on a notoriously “unlucky” day might trigger even more anxiety.

However, by continuing to avoid dating as a protective mechanism, you are only strengthening and validating your fear.

“Avoiding a first date because it falls on Friday the 13th is less about luck and more about your anxiety seeking a false sense of control,” says Dr. Sabrina Romanoff, a relationship expert at Hily Dating App and a Harvard-trained clinical psychologist.

“When dating feels uncertain, we may be tempted to grab onto stories or cultural narratives like ‘Friday the 13th’ to give us more predictability,” she adds. “The date itself isn’t cursed, but it may feel riskier because first dates already make us feel vulnerable and exposed.”

Contrary to popular belief, Friday the 13th actually might be a lucky day for many people. In fact, my family considers it a blessed occasion, as my older brother was born on Friday the 13th.

And from an astrological perspective, the date carries positive romantic energy—perfect for a first date.

“There is no real backstory to the superstition that suggests it’s a bad day for love. In fact, the opposite is true,” says Lisa Stardust, astrologer at Hily Dating App. “The number 13 is far from unlucky. It’s a sign of love and unity, as well as new beginnings.”

Sounds pretty ideal to me.

“A relationship that begins on Friday the 13th has a very strong chance of evolving,” Stardust adds.

3. This Friday the 13th Is Especially Romantic

Not only is Friday the 13th in general a lucky day for love, but this particular one—occurring next Friday, March 13—is especially romantic. In fact, according to Stardust, it might even encourage romantic initiative.

“This year, Venus is in passionate Aries, and Friday itself is associated with Venus, the planet of love,” she explains. “Venus in Aries brings bold, confident energy to relationships.”

What’s more? There will be some heavy Pisces energy, adding a whimsical, dreamy charm to this fated date.

“Mars connecting with the North Node of Destiny in Pisces on the same Friday the 13th also encourages us to take action,” Stardust explains. “If there is someone you’ve been crushing on for a while or a hot minute, use this as your cosmic push to ask them out!”