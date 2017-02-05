Jackmaster, Kloves, Scuba and Other DJs Call Out Music Industry Sexism on Twitter

In a series of tweets, Jackmaster set off a timely conversation about representation and prejudice facing women in the music industry.

The DJ’s series of tweets were prompted by comments he heard that were, “fucking not acceptable.”

Although he doesn’t elaborate on what he heard (“This isn’t a witch hunt” he wrote in one tweet), he did apologize for previously staying silent on the subject, writing, “It is way waaay too easy to be ignorant to the fact as a male DJ in a privileged position. There is something very wrong here.”

He also tweeted at the Black Madonna, acknowledging her role in opening up conversations about prejudices toward women producers crafting music on their own. In a 2015 interview with THUMP, the Black Madonna said, “…it’s important to focus on the issues that women face, even in dance culture, and to recognize the specific ways that inequality is a challenge for women in this environment.”

“It’s what’s said and enforced my powerful males behind the scenes that is the problem,” he added.

Other DJs and producers, including Scuba, chimed in. “Sexism in our scene is endemic,” he wrote.

Read the rest of Jackmaster’s thoughts below.

