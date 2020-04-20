Jalapeño Popper Monkey Bread Recipe

Servings: 8-10

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

12 ounces|350 grams cheddar cheese

1 pound|450 grams bacon, thinly sliced crosswise into ¼-inch thick pieces

4 cups|500 grams flour, plus more for dusting

2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup|250 ml milk

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 (¼-ounce|7-gram) packages active dry yeast

2 jalapeños, finely chopped

Directions

Grease a 10-inch bundt pan with butter and set aside. Finely dice half of the cheddar and grate the rest. Set aside. Heat a medium skillet over medium. Add the bacon and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside until ready to use. Whisk the flour, salt, and pepper in a bowl and set aside. Heat 2 tablespoons butter with the milk and ⅓ cup|79 ml water in a small saucepan over medium-high until an instant-read thermometer reads 115°F. Transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a hook attachment. Stir in the sugar and yeast and let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes. With the motor running, slowly add dry ingredients, the cubed cheddar, cooked bacon, and the jalapeños and beat until the dough is smooth. Transfer to a lightly greased bowl and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Set in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Heat oven to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, pat dough out into an 8-inch square about 1-inch thick. Cut dough into 1-inch pieces and fit snugly into prepared bundt pan. Sprinkle the grated cheese in between each layer of dough. Bake until the monkey bread is golden, about 35 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving.

