Japanese Students Can Now Go to a Virtual ‘Cram School’ Where Every Teacher Is a Waifu

Japan’s cram school industry is now using teachers posing as anime avatars to teach children. Surely, this is going to go well, and those kids are going to walk away very normal.

If you’re not aware, cram schools are essentially tutoring centers that students attend to cram as much knowledge into their brains as they can before taking university entrance exams.

ITMediaNews reports that a Tokyo-based company called Luminaris is launching Virtual Cram School Wish High, an online academy staffed entirely by VTubers, which are livestreamers who appear on screen as animated characters rather than showing their real faces, which I explain just in case you’re a generally unplugged type of person looking for more reasons to remain unplugged.

Wish High will offer students courses in math, physics, English, chemistry, world history, Japanese history, and geography for about $63 per course per month. This isn’t all some ridiculous pipe dream. The service is scheduled to launch on March 1.

Will students retain more if they’re being taught by teachers hiding behind anime avatars of pretty women with unrealistic features, some of which include big anime titties? Is all of this just a weird, semi-pervy evolution of children’s shows being a good vehicle for early childhood education? Time will tell, but one thing is for sure: while some cram schools are preposterously expensive, Wish High’s reliance on avatars probably helps bring down costs, which are currently around $756 annually.