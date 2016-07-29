Jesus Wept: Kanye West Shares Tearful Video for “Wolves”



Image via YouTube

First and foremost, Kanye West’s “Wolves” is objectively one of the greatest songs of our generation and as such, we have now been blessed with a video. To be frank, aside from screencaps suggesting moody forestry and luminous skies I’m not sure what else happens in this seven-minute epic, other than maybe tears. Look at KimYe, weeping at how incredible this piece of music is. When has Kanye ever let us down? Well, except for that horrible refrigerator verse on the song but still. Either way, watch this splendid video below.

Jabbari Weekes is the authority on all things “Wolves.” Follow him on Twitter.