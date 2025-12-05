Keanu Reeves’ 90s Alt-Rock Band Dogstar Announces 2026 UK/EU Tour Dates

Dogstar has announced new tour dates for 2026, adding U.K. and Ireland stops to the European dates of their “All In Now” Tour. The excursion is set to kick off in June and conclude in July.

The alt-rock trio established their current lineup in 1994 with Keanu Reeves on bass, Bret Domrose on guitar and vocals, and Rob Mailhouse on drums. After two albums, the band broke up in 2002, and each member went on to other endeavors. Notably, Reeves continued his acting career, while Domrose and Mailhouse stayed in the music world. The three would occasionally meet up to jam in the ensuing years, but had no plans to officially reunite.

2020 sparked a reunion for Dogstar, as they spent more time together during the pandemic quarantine. They announced their reunion with a 2022 Instagram post, then played publicly for the first time in two decades at the 2023 BottleRock Festival. Their third album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, dropped that October.

That year, they embarked on a tour in support of the album, then “The Summer Vacation” Tour took them across the U.S. and Canada in 2024. Now, they’re back with more international dates next summer.

Where is Dogstar Headed For Their 2026 Summer Tour?

Dogstar’s upcoming tour kicks off in Dublin on June 11, before they play a show in London. From there, they’re heading to Europe for several dates. On June 16, they play Amsterdam, then Paris, Hamburg, Berlin, Prague, Cologne, and Barcelona. Starting on July 11, they have four dates in Italy, including Rome and Milan. Then, Vienna, before concluding on July 18 in Budapest.

There are also several festival dates included on this tour. They’ll hit Download Festival in the U.K. on June 14, Sierre Blues Festival in Switzerland on June 19, and Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands on June 21. Additionally, they’re playing Grönan Live in Sweden on June 25 and Tinderbox Festival in Denmark on June 27. Starting on July 2, they’ll hit Festival De Wiltz in Luxembourg, then Mad Cool Festival in Spain on July 8, and then finally NOS Alive Festival in Portugal on July 9.

Tickets for the U.K. and Ireland shows are now available, while European tickets have not yet been announced. However, many of the festival tickets are currently available.

Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage