Keep It Canada: New Brunswick

In this episode of Keep it Canada, Matty heads to New Brunswick to hang out with his close friend and spirit animal: Chef Jesse Vergen. The two hit the driving range, dig into caviar production, and later make a lamb feast for Matty’s mom.

Jesse takes Matty to visit his family’s driving range, where he’s built an incredible roadside BBQ restaurant. We also meet with Cornel Ceapa, a man who has devoted his life to sturgeon and the decadent caviar they produce.

Matty then takes his mother and aunt—who grew up in New Brunswick—for a giant pile of fried seafood. At the end of it all, Jesse and Matty respectfully slaughter a lamb on Jesse’s farm to serve to Matty and Jesse’s families, along with Cornel and his wife.

