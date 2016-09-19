VICE
Kimchi-Miso Dip Recipe

By

Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|55 grams kimchi
¼ cup|60 ml neutral oil
2 tablespoons brown rice vinegar
2 tablespoons white miso paste
1 large cucumber, sliced

Directions

  1. In a high-powered blender or a mini food processor, combine the kimchi, oil, vinegar, miso paste, and 2 tablespoons water and blend until smooth. If you’d like, transfer the dressing to a squeeze bottle.
  2. To serve, transfer kimchi dip to a small bowl and transfer cucumbers to a serving platter. If you’d like, place ice in a bowl and serve the cucumber over ice.

From Workaholics: How to Make Easy Kimchi-Miso Dip That Tastes Like Doritos

