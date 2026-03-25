Korn Goes Viral After TikTok Finds Out ‘Freak on a Leash’ Syncs Perfectly With Pop Song Choreography

The summer of 2024 saw the viral rise of the “Apple” dance on TikTok, stemming from Charli XCX’s album Brat. But a freak coincidence has spawned a new “Apple” dance, and this one is for Korn fans.

This new viral dance trend didn’t start with Korn, however. It began with Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson and her 2015 song “Lush Life.” In November 2025, a teenage fan joined Larsson on stage at a show in the Netherlands and performed the dance to “Lush Life.” Her moves went viral on TikTok and Instagram, as snappy little dances to pop songs tend to do.

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But as the viral dance made the rounds online, fans started to notice something interesting. The choreography synced up perfectly with Korn’s 1998 single “Freak on a Leash.” From there, TikTok users started performing the dance to “Freak on a Leash” as well, leading to the song going viral on the platform.

This most likely isn’t how anyone in Korn ever expected to gain new fans. But, when life gives you Korn, eat it right off the cob, or however the saying goes. As much as TikTok has altered the entire music industry, it has also proven itself useful for leading new audiences to old music.

Korn Heading Out on Tour in Late Spring, But No Word on New Music

For longtime Korn fans, the opportunity to see them live is nearing. The nu-metal legends are heading out on tour starting in May. First, however, is a set at Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on April 25. On May 2, they begin their Latin American tour in Colombia, traveling to Peru, Brazil, Chile, and more before concluding in Mexico on May 19.

After a short break, Korn will head to Germany on October 18 to kick off the EU/U.K. leg. This tour runs through the fall, making several stops in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Poland, and elsewhere, with multiple dates across the U.K. and Ireland.

While touring is on the horizon, fans have been disappointed to learn that new music is not. In February 2026, guitarist Brian “Head” Welch shared that a new Korn album won’t come any time soon. However, he also admitted that the delays are actually a good thing.

“I really love the fact that it’s taking a long time,” Welch told Loudwire. “I always told management that I wish that we would wait a little bit between albums.”