Lady Gaga Abruptly Cancels Concert After Being Told Not to Perform by Doctor Due to Worsening Infection

Fans of Lady Gaga still hoping to catch her in concert might need to start worrying. In a series of Instagram stories (captured by People), she said that she unfortunately had to cancel her final show at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. All of it stems from a respiratory infection that she’d been desperately attempting to remedy on her own. However, with the doctor’s advice, she made the difficult decision to cancel.

“I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show. I’ve been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse,” Lady Gaga shared in a statement. My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today, and to be honest, I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve.”

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Lastly, the pop star emphasized how much she hates to leave her fans hanging and apologized accordingly. “I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down,” she added. “I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry.”

What Does That Mean for The Rest of Her Shows?

The fans in Montreal had two shows beforehand on April 2 and 3. Currently, there are three shows left on Gaga’s massive Mayhem Ball tour. Two of the shows will be in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Then, the grand finale will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 13. There’s no word on how severe her respiratory infection is and if it will affect future concerts.

The “Abracadabra” singer hadn’t even initially planned her Mayhem Ball tour in 2025 and 2026. However, since fans had been enamored by the Mayhem album, Lady Gaga decided to continue her performances. “We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums,” Gaga said on Instagram in March 2025. “This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it.”