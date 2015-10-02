Lemon Thyme Jenever Cocktail Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 1 minute

Total time: 1 minute

Ingredients

quarter of a lemon

4 sprigs of thyme

1 heaping teaspoon honey

2 ounces|60 ml jenever (you can use gin if you cannot find jenever)

ice

Directions

Squeeze lemon into a cocktail shaker and then add rind. Add thyme and honey to shaker and muddle. Add jenever and small handful of ice. Shake it all together. Transfer cocktail to a tall glass. Top it off with sparkling water. Add additional thyme, lemon, and a straw for presentation.

