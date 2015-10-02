Lemon Thyme Jenever Cocktail Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 1 minute
Total time: 1 minute
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
quarter of a lemon
4 sprigs of thyme
1 heaping teaspoon honey
2 ounces|60 ml jenever (you can use gin if you cannot find jenever)
ice
Directions
- Squeeze lemon into a cocktail shaker and then add rind. Add thyme and honey to shaker and muddle.
- Add jenever and small handful of ice. Shake it all together.
- Transfer cocktail to a tall glass. Top it off with sparkling water. Add additional thyme, lemon, and a straw for presentation.
From The Dinner Bell: A Dutch-Inspired Brunch in the Netherlands
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.