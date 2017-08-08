Lettuce Gazpacho Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 red onion, roughly chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

⅓ cup|80 ml white wine

2 tablespoons golden raisins

3 sprigs cilantro

1 sprig fresh mint

8 ounces|230 grams butterhead lettuce

1 ounce|30 grams nasturtium

2 ounces|55 grams snap peas, thinly sliced

borage flowers, to garnish (optional)

nasturtium flowers, to garnish (optional)

raines de valles strawberries, halved lengthwise

Directions

Heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-high. Add the onion and salt, lower the heat to medium-low, and cook, covered, until soft, 8 to 9 minutes. Deglaze with the wine and add the raisins. Cook for 2 minutes more, then add in the cilantro and mint. Cook for 1 minute more, then remove from heat and cool completely. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the lettuce and nasturtium and cook until soft but still bright, about 1 minute. Transfer to a boil of ice water to stop it from cooking, then drain and squeeze out all the liquid. Transfer the onion mixture and the cooked lettuce and cooked nasturtium to a blender. Add 1 ½ cups|355 ml water and purée until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and keep cool until ready to serve. Toss the snap peas with the remaining olive oil, salt, and pepper. Ladle the gazpacho into bowls and garnish with the snap peas, edible flowers, and strawberries. Drizzle with olive oil and serve immediately.

