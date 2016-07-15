Pimm’s Ice Lollies Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep: 30 minutes

Total: 6 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

2 ⅔ ounces|80 grams fresh strawberries

2 ⅔ ounces|80 grams fresh whole oranges, peeled

20 ml Pimm’s

8 grams freshly squeezed lemon juice (a good squeeze)

¾ ounce|20 grams natural, unrefined fair trade cane sugar

half a slice of cucumber per ice lolly

Directions

All you need to get started are some plastic lolly molds and wooden lolly sticks, a piece of card (from an old cereal box) or piece of foil, a blender, and a sink or bowl filled with warm water. In a blender, purée the strawberries, oranges, Pimm’s, lemon juice, and 40 ml water until smooth. Add the sugar and blend another 30 seconds. Pour into the mold then place the cucumber slice gently into the mould. When pouring, always leave a 1-centimeter gap from the top of the mold as the liquid expands as it freezes. Cut out a piece of card to fit the top of your mold or fit foil around the mould. Mark the centre of each mold with a pen. Pierce a hole through the card or foil and insert the stick into each mould, making sure you leave enough of the stick for people to hold. Freeze overnight or for at least 6 hours if you’re in a hurry.

From Up Your Summer Cocktail Game with Pimm’s on a Stick



Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.