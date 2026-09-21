Lisa PS5 DualSense Controller Revealed: Release Date and How to Pre-Order

PlayStation has revealed a new Lisa Limited Edition DualSense controller designed in collaboration with the Black Pink music star. Here is when the special PS5 controller will be released, how much it costs, and where you can pre-order it.

Screenshot: PlayStation

The Lisa Limited Edition DualSense controller release date is October 30, 2026. According to the PlayStation blog, the special collaboration with the Black Ping singer will be available in “highly limited quantities” at participating retailers worldwide.

Videos by VICE

The Lisa PS5 controller will cost $84.99 in the United States. Regional prices include £74.99 in the U.K., €84.99 in Europe, and ¥12,480 in Japan.

The new controller features Lisa’s signature style throughout its design, including her iconic bangs and eyes on the DualSense touchpad. It also has stars and bold “LL” lettering placed across a Chroma Pearl colorway, which is reportedly Lisa’s personal favorite.

Play video

Lisa also explained what it was like working with PlayStation on the design: “Gaming is something I do whenever I have time to relax, so getting to create this collection with PlayStation was very exciting. I had a lot of fun adding in little details that I knew my fans would notice, and I wanted the fans to have something they can connect with.”

How to Pre-Order the Lisa DualSense Controller

Screenshot: PlayStation

Pre-orders for the Lisa Limited Edition DualSense controller will begin on October 2, 2026, at 10 AM local time. However, the exact store you will need to use depends on your region.

Players in the United States can pre-order the controller from PlayStation Direct beginning at 10 AM ET. It will also be sold through participating retailers globally, although PlayStation has not yet provided a complete list of stores.

In the U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, pre-orders will open through the PlayStation hardware store at 10 AM local time. Considering that PlayStation is already warning that quantities will be extremely limited, fans will probably want to place their orders as soon as pre-orders go live.

Lisa x PlayStation Merchandise Collection Revealed

Screenshot: PlayStation

The collaboration will also include a Lisa x PlayStation merchandise collection featuring apparel, hats, tote bags, keychains, stickers, and a DualSense controller carrying case.

Select items will be available to pre-order from PlayStation Direct in the U.S. on October 2 at 10 AM ET before launching on October 30. A second assortment of merchandise will be released through Lisa’s official Amazon store and the Amazon Music app on October 23.

The merchandise launch will take place alongside the release of Lisa’s new EP, Press Play, which is also scheduled to arrive on October 23. This isn’t the first time PlayStation has teamed up with Lisa. In 2025, the Black Pink singer did an ad campaign for Sony. However, this is the K-Pop stars first official hardware collab with PS5.