Loco Moco Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

5 ounces|150 grams ground beef

2 ounces|50 grams onion, finely grated

2 teaspoons panko

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

1 teaspoon cornstarch

4 ounces|120 ml beef stock

½ teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon oyster sauce

2 large eggs

1 cup|180 grams hot cooked white rice

Directions

Combine the beef, half of the grated onion, the panko breadcrumbs, salt and pepper in a large bowl, mixing until combined, but taking care not to overmix. Shape into two flat patties. Melt ½ tablespoon butter in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the patties and let cook, untouched, for about 4 minutes. When nicely browned, flip over and cook on the other side for another 4 minutes. Remove the patties and set aside. Add the remaining grated onion to the pan. Stir with a wooden spoon, scraping up the browned bits of meat stuck to the frying pan. When the onion turns translucent, about 30 seconds later, stir in the cornstarch. Cook for another 30 seconds before adding beef stock, soy sauce, and oyster sauce. Turn the heat up to high and cook until thick and gravy-like, about 3 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the butter. Meanwhile, heat the remaining butter in a non-stick frying pan. Crack in the eggs and cook sunny-side up so that the whites are firm but the yolks are runny, about 2 minutes. To serve, place a mound of hot rice on a plate. Top with the hamburger patty and egg and spoon a generous amount of gravy over the top.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Hangover Helpers: Delicious Cures from Around the World.

