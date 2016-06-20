Locro de Papas Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon achiote powder

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 medium white onion, diced

4 pounds|1360 grams Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup|237 ml whole milk

1 cup crumbled queso fresco

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced or diced, for serving

cancha corn nuts, for serving

chopped cilantro or scallions, for serving

Ecuadorian aji hot sauce, for serving

Directions

In a large saucepan over medium-high, heat the oil. Add the cumin, achiote, garlic, and onion and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the potatoes and cook, stirring to coat them in the refrito, an additional 5 minutes. Add 7 cups|1656 ml water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender, 25 to 30 minutes. using a potato masher, mash the potatoes. The soup should be creamy with small, tender chunks of potatoes. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the milk. Cook an additional 5 minutes, then season with salt. Stir in the grated cheese and cilantro and serve with avocadoes, scallions, queso, and hot sauce.

