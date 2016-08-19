Watch Lydia Loveless Pine for Romance In a Record Store with “Clumps”



Still via video

A couple days ago, we interviewed the indomitable Lydia Loveless, a rising country star who’s tired of the genre’s labels. It was a refreshing bit of insight into how Loveless pairs punk with country to create her beautiful, unique songwriting (without straying into the darkness of cowpunk) that is wooing fans across the country.

Videos by VICE

Today we premiere her video for “Clumps,” off her forthcoming new album Real. It’s a wonderful black and white compliment to the song, a simple acoustic ode to the complications of being in love. Loveless sings in the middle of a record store as shoppers thumb through vinyl while the camera slowly backs away to reveal more of the store. It’s simple and gorgeous.

Watch it here. Her album is out today on Bloodshot Records.