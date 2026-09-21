Magic: The Gathering Keen Engineering – Full Commander Decklist

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Foundations Commander decks provide an entry point into the 100-card format for fans who don’t want to drop a ton of money on an expensive deck. The mono-blue option is artifact-themed, rather than control-based.

Keen Engineering Full Decklist revealed

Commander is one of the most popular Magic: The Gathering formats out there, but it can feel a bit intimidating for new players. Many decks have tons of complicated combos and obscure rules and mechanics, but the Foundations Commander decks aim to lower the learning curve for newer players.

Videos by VICE

The five Foundations Commander decks offer mono color options with fairly straightforward strategies. That said, there are still some powerful and cool cards for players to secure in these preconstructed decks.

Here is the full list of everything players will find in the Keen Engineering deck:

Creature

1 Sai, Master Thopterist

1 Broodstar

1 Kappa Cannoneer

1 Master of Etherium

1 Master Transmuter

1 Research Thief

1 Shimmer Dragon

1 Thought Monitor

1 Vedalken Archmage

1 Darksteel Juggernaut

1 Duplicant

1 Graaz, Unstoppable Juggernaut

1 Myr Battlesphere

1 Psychosis Crawler

1 Scrawling Crawler

1 Steel Hellkite

1 Steel Overseer

1 Etherium Sculptor

1 Memory Guardian

1 Padeem, Consul of Innovation

1 Whirler Rogue

1 Chief of the Foundry

1 Foundry Inspector

1 Meteor Golem

1 Myr Retriever

1 Ornithopter of Paradise

1 Palladium Myr

1 Shimmer Myr

1 Silver Myr

1 Spire Golem

Enchantment

1 Thopter Spy Network

1 Fall from Favor

1 Propaganda

Artifact

1 Misleading Signpost

1 Thopter Fabricator

1 Adaptive Omnitool

1 Cultivator’s Caravan

1 Forsaken Monument

1 Mazemind Tome

1 Mind’s Eye

1 Nettlecyst

1 Nevinyrral’s Disk

1 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship

1 Tamiyo’s Logbook

1 Aether Spellbomb

1 Arcane Signet

1 Hedron Archive

1 Ichor Wellspring

1 Mind Stone

1 Sol Ring

1 Soul-Guide Lantern

1 Thought Vessel

Instant

1 Pull from Tomorrow

1 Aetherize

1 Counterspell

1 Launch Mishap

1 Negate

1 Thirst for Knowledge

Sorcery

1 All Is Dust

1 Thoughtcast

Land

1 War Room

1 Buried Ruin

1 Darksteel Citadel

1 Foundry of the Consuls

1 Lonely Sandbar

1 Remote Isle

34 Island

Additionally, the following tokens will also be included in the package:

8x Thopter // Myr tokens

1x Thopter // Phyrexian Germ token

1x Thopter // The Monarch (helper) token

That should cover just about everything players need to know as they consider if the Keen Engineering deck is the right fit for them.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture release approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Foundations Commander decks will be available when the Reality Fracture product line launches on October 2.