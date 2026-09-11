Marvel’s Wolverine Release Date and Global Launch Times Explained

Marvel’s Wolverine launches on September 15, 2026, but players in some regions can technically start playing on September 14. Here is when Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated superhero game releases on PS5 in every region, its Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses, and whether the New Zealand method will let you play early.

Screenshot: PlayStation

The Marvel’s Wolverine release date is on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 12 AM ET. Due to time-zone differences, however, players on the West Coast can start playing Insomniac Games’ new title on Monday, September 14, at 9 PM PT.

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Although Marvel’s Wolverine does not include an early-access period, its global launch means the game will become playable at different local times depending on where you live. To make things easier, we’ve created an easy-to-read table showing when Insomniac Games’ Wolverine releases in every major region.

Marvel’s Wolverine Release Times for Every Region

Region Release Date and Time United States (PT) September 14 – 9:00 PM United States (CT) September 14 – 11:00 PM United States / Canada (ET) September 15 – 12:00 AM Brazil September 15 – 1:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) September 15 – 5:00 AM France September 15 – 6:00 AM Germany September 15 – 6:00 AM Turkey September 15 – 7:00 AM United Arab Emirates September 15 – 8:00 AM China September 15 – 12:00 PM Japan September 15 – 1:00 PM South Korea September 15 – 1:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 15 – 2:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 15 – 4:00 PM

Does Marvel’s Wolverine Have Early Access?

Screenshot: PlayStation

No, Marvel’s Wolverine does not have early access. Both the $69.99 Standard Edition and the $79.99 Digital Deluxe Edition unlock at the same time. This means purchasing the more expensive version will not let you begin playing Insomniac Games’ new adventure before its official release.

However, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes several exclusive cosmetic items and early unlocks. Players who purchase the Standard Edition can also buy a $10 Digital Deluxe Upgrade later.

All Marvel’s Wolverine Digital Deluxe Edition Bonuses

Screenshot: PlayStation

The Marvel’s Wolverine Digital Deluxe Edition costs $79.99 and includes the base game alongside the following bonus items:

Marvel’s Wolverine (Game)

(Game) 5 exclusive suits: Incredible, Savage, Night Hunt, New Leather, Age of Apocalypse

Incredible, Savage, Night Hunt, New Leather, Age of Apocalypse 5 exclusive claws: Smooth-Edged Claws, Hollow Blade Claws, Serrated Spine Claws, Tapered Claws, Thick Claws

Smooth-Edged Claws, Hollow Blade Claws, Serrated Spine Claws, Tapered Claws, Thick Claws 4 Technique Points

Pre-order bonus items: Classic Brown Suit early unlock, Reflective Claws early unlock, 4 PlayStation Avatars.

It is important to note that the Classic Brown Suit and Reflective Claws are described as early unlocks, meaning they should still be obtainable through normal gameplay. In comparison, Insomniac Games lists the additional suits and claws as exclusive Digital Deluxe Edition cosmetics.

Players who purchase the $69.99 Standard Edition can upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition for $10. The upgrade contains all the additional bonuses listed above but does not include another copy of the game.

Does the New Zealand Trick Work for Marvel’s Wolverine?

Screenshot: PlayStation

No, the “New Zealand Trick” will not work with Marvel’s Wolverine. That is because Insomniac Games’ title has a simultaneous global release, meaning it unlocks around the world at the same moment.

As a result, New Zealand players will get Marvel’s Wolverine at 4 PM NZST on September 15. Changing your PS5 region to New Zealand will not let you play early, as the method only works with games that launch at midnight in each individual region.