Apparently The Hottest Holiday Trend Is… Maximalist Gift Wrapping?

‘Tis the season of being an embarrassing try-hard.

Lemieux et Cie / Etsy / WMS&CO
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Minimalist gift wrapping had its run. Brown paper, twine, a sprig of something sad. We’re done with that. This year, gift wrapping is loud, layered, and extremely aware of itself. The outside of the present is no longer playing a supporting role. It’s auditioning for best dressed.

Maximalist gift wrapping is about leaning in. Bigger bows. Better paper. Shiny objects. Layers that make your friends pause before tearing anything open. Think of it as a holiday flex that says, “Yes, I absolutely had time for this,” even if you were panic-wrapping at midnight with a glass of wine. Below are the tools and accessories that turn any gift into a full spectacle.

Korean Brass Tape Dispenser

Korean Brass Tape Dispenser

$135 at WMS&CO
This is not a tape dispenser. This is a statement object. Heavy, polished brass that makes even basic clear tape feel intentional, like you’re wrapping gifts in a chic stationery shop instead of on your kitchen floor.

Giant Metallic Gold Bow

Giant Metallic Gold Bow

$17.99 at Walmart
If subtlety were the goal, you wouldn’t be here. This oversized metallic bow is loud, unapologetic, and borderline ridiculous in the best way. Put it on a small box for chaos or a big box for pure theater.

Blue Lapis Wrapping Paper

Blue Lapis Wrapping Paper

$20 at Lemieux et Cie
Rich, moody, and jewel-toned, this wrapping paper looks like it belongs in a luxury hotel gift shop. It’s the kind of paper that makes people hesitate before ripping it, which is exactly what you want.

Metallic Washi Tape

Metallic Washi Tape

$8.99 at Walmart
Metallic washi tape is for people who believe tape should be decorative, not hidden. Use it to create stripes, borders, or sharp graphic lines that feel intentional and slightly unhinged in a designer way.

Classic Christmas Velvet Ribbon

Classic Christmas Velvet Ribbon

$25 at Cailini Coastal
Velvet ribbon instantly raises the stakes. This slate blue version feels soft, plush, and old-money festive without screaming Santa. Wrap it once around a box and you’re already winning.

Faux Fur Pom Poms

Faux Fur Pom Poms

$6.50 at Etsy
These tiny faux fur pom poms are absurd in the most delightful way. Tie one onto a bow or tag, and suddenly your gift looks like it has a tiny winter accessory of its own.

Scalloping Scissors

Scalloping Scissors

$14.20 at Etsy
Straight edges are boring. These scalloping scissors give wrapping paper, tags, and ribbon ends a soft, decorative finish that makes everything look handcrafted and thoughtful, even if you’re winging it.

Wax Seal Kit

Wax Seal Kit

$10.44 at Etsy
Wax seals are back, and they are thriving. Use one to seal gift tags, ribbons, or folded paper for a dramatic, old-world flourish that feels wildly extra for something that’s about to be torn open.

Mini Fairy String Lights

Battery Mini Fairy String Lights

$11.20 at Light in the Box
Yes, you can put lights on gifts. Wrap these tiny battery-powered strands around boxes for maximum sparkle, especially if you’re stacking presents under a tree or handing one over at night.

Floral Holiday Wrapping Paper

Floral Holiday Wrapping Paper

$20 at Lemieux et Cie
Floral holiday paper brings romantic whimsy to the wrapping situation. It’s perfect for layering with velvet ribbon, metallic accents, or oversized bows when you want your gift to look like a still life painting.

Embossed Gift Tags

Embossed Gift Tags

$139 at Etsy
These are not your average “To: From:” tags. Embossed, personalized, and wildly luxe, they’re the kind of detail that makes people feel emotionally obligated to keep the tag forever.

Satin Fabric Flowers

Satin Fabric Flowers

$8.35 at Etsy
Satin fabric flowers turn gifts into art. Tuck one into a bow or attach it directly to the package for a soft, sculptural finish that looks styled, not store-bought.

Final Wrap (Pun Fully Intended)

This year is your excuse to go all the way. Layer the paper. Upgrade the ribbon. Add the bow that feels unnecessary and then add one more thing on top of that! Let gift wrapping become part of the experience instead of something you rush through at the end. The point isn’t neatness or restraint. The point is making each present feel considered, intentional, and worth a second look before it gets torn open.

